Botafogo sees an advantage for fifth place to fall by half, but has a 77% chance of moving up

The defeat to the CSA made the distance of the Botafogo to fifth place in the Serie B (Guarani) drop by half, from six points to three. However, the situation in the fight for access is still positive for Glorious.

According to mathematician Tristão Garcia, the chances of Botafogo returning to Serie A are of 77% after the 25th round – they were 85% in the previous round. Glorioso welcomes Sampaio Corrêa this Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, with their fans back.

The leader Coritiba, who has 49 points, dropped from 97% to 96% of chances of access. Goiás, in second place, has 78% (88%) and CRB, fourth, has 64% (55%). Guarani (36%) and Avaí (27%) are the ones that most threaten the current members of the G-4.

Two other Serie B giants, Vasco and Cruzeiro, are in a very difficult situation. Cruz Maltinos now have only a 2% chance of going up (they were 4% in the last round), while Fox follows with only 1%. The Minas team, by the way, appears with a 6% chance of falling to Serie C.

Check out the chances of access and relegation in Serie B: