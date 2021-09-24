Bottas leads first training for Russian F1 GP

Mercedes kicked off the weekend in Russia. The German team confirmed favoritism in the first free practice for the Formula 1 Russian GP, ​​while Valtteri Bottas led his teammate Lewis Hamilton in a one-two for the current world champion.

Bottas scored 1:34.427s to be the fastest in TL1, followed by Hamilton (+0.211s) and Max Verstappen (+0.227s).

The Dutchman from Red Bull, current leader of the drivers classification, was more than a second away from the Mercedes duo for most of the practice session, but in the final stages Verstappen jumped to P3.

Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari. The Monegasque was 0.690s behind leader Bottas’ time, while his teammate Carlos Sainz took seventh.

Aston Martin was fifth fastest in the TL1 with Sebastian Vettel. On the other side of the garage, Lance Stroll only managed the 12th time.

Pierre Gasly was sixth, while Lando Norris (McLaren) in eighth, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) in ninth and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) completed the top 10.

Formula 1 returns this Friday (24) with the second training session for the Russian GP at 9 am, Brasília time. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 activities straight from Sochi.

Check out the timesheet of the first qualifying practice for the Russian F1 GP:

1) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’34.427

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’34,638

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’34,654

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’35.117

5) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’35.781

6) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’35,794

7) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’35.811

8) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’35.959

9) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull / Honda) 1’36.188

10) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’36.225

11) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’36,236

12) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’36.522

13) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’36.795

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’36.877

15) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’36.952

16) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’37,794

17) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’38,013

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’38.155

19) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’38,586

20) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’38.977