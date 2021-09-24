Bottas maintains lead in second practice for Russian F1 GP

Valtteri Bottas led the second free practice valid for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix, held this Friday (24) in Sochi. The Mercedes driver, who will take a berth at Alfa Romeo in 2022, scored 1:33.593s.

Mercedes maintained the double of the first practice, with Bottas followed by his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly was third place for AlphaTauri, just 0.252s behind leader Bottas’ time. The Frenchman ended up leaving the track in the final stages of the TL2, he went over the zebra and considerably damaged the front of his AT02.

Lando Norris showed that McLaren arrives strong in Russia. The Brit was fourth, despite being more than half a second behind the reference time. On the other hand, Daniel Ricciardo had problems with his power unit and went to the TL2 with an old spec. The team announced that it will work on the Australian’s engine and that it should be ready for Saturday.

Alpine even led the session with Fernando Alonso. It is quite true that Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren still used medium tires against the French team’s soft ones. In the end, Esteban Ocon finished in fifth place and Alonso in eighth.

Max Verstappen switched his engine to the TL2 and will start at the end of the grid for the Russian GP. The Dutchman complained a lot about his final speed to finish in sixth position. Sergio Perez was out of the top 10, in 11th position.

Ferrari had their best car in seventh position with Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc was tenth. Sebastian Vettel, from Aston Martin, put the Ferraris on the P9.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday with the last training session for the Russian F1 GP. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all the information of F1 in Sochi.

Check out the timetable for the second free practice valid for the Russian F1 GP:

1) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’33.593

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33.637

3) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’33.845

4) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’34.154

5) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’34.402

6) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’34,621

7) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’34.678

8) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’34,762

9) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’34,837

10) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’34,925

11) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’34.938

12) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’35.052

13) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’35,094

14) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’35.178

15) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’35.334

16) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’35.411

17) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’35.630

18) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’35.954

19) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’36.099

20) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’36,230