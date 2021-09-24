Boy who died in the collapse of a slab in Lins was looking for bricks to build a doghouse | Rio de Janeiro

The boy who died in the collapse of the slab of an abandoned house in the Complexo do Lins, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, was accompanied by a cousin and was looking for bricks to build a little house for a dog who had just received it.
11-year-old Michael went with his cousin, Caio, to the two-story house in the late afternoon of Thursday (23). According to the Civil Defense, the property did not support the children’s weight. The family helped them and they were taken to the Hospital Salgado Filho.
Michael did not resist the injuries and has already arrived lifeless at the health unit. Caio remains hospitalized in a stable state.
The father gave details about the son’s rescue.
“I tried to find out where it was, whether it was above, below, underground. When I looked under the slab, only his little legs were showing. So we tried to lift that huge weight of the slab, but there was no way it was big and heavy”, said José Edson Deodato, Michael’s father.
The land was interdicted by the Civil Defense.
The dog was a gift from a neighbor. The father says that the animal is now a memory of the boy.
“We are going to take care of him in memory of my son,” José said.
The two boys were taken to the Salgado Filho Hospital. Michael did not resist the injuries and Caio remains hospitalized — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo