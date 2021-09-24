Boyfriend of Gabby Petito Indicted by US Police for Using Influencer Card After Disappearance | World

The boyfriend of American influencer Gabby Petito, who died last week, was indicted by American police this Thursday (23), the FBI said in a statement.

Brian Laundrie was not formally charged with the influencer’s death, but would have used the young woman’s personal debit card after her disappearance, which is illegal.

Laundrie, 23, was reportedly last seen in the US state of Florida.

“Although the warrant allows the police to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI continues to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s murder,” the US federal police said in a statement.

Like indictment for debit card fraud, Laundrie, who is not responsible for Petito’s death, could be arrested by any police officer if found.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s death caused a huge stir in the US. She and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, were traveling across the country in a van, which made her quite popular on social media. (see the video above).

Petito left his job in July to travel and documented the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which the two appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

The digital influencer had been missing since the 11th, and her body was found on Sunday (19th) in Grand Teton National Park, in the state of Wyoming. Her parents went to the police after she did not respond to calls or text messages for several days.

Teton County Medical Examiner’s forensics determined that Petito was murdered, according to the FBI.

Laundrie had come home alone on the 1st, without talking about Petito’s whereabouts, and left the house again a few days later, saying he was going to hike in the Carlton Reservation (see below).

The police treat him as a “person of interest” (a term used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may be related to the investigation), but he has not been charged with any crimes so far.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

Officials have not said why they are convinced that Laundrie may still be within the nature reserve, which covers more than 9,700 hectares and is close to her family’s home in North Port.

North Port police say his parents did not report his disappearance until the 14th, three days after the family last saw him.

He told relatives he was going for a walk alone in the reserve, which has more than 128 km of trails and is dominated by marshy waters.

The Laundrie family home in North Port was searched last week, and police were seen loading cardboard boxes into a van and seizing a silver Ford Mustang.

Gabby Petito, in a 2019 image posted on her social network profile

Travel across the US and disappearance

Petito and Laundrie left the state of New York, where they lived, in July. They traveled in a van posting photos on social media as they traveled through Kansas, Colorado and Utah.

Witnesses last saw Petito on Aug. 24, when she left a hotel in Salt Lake City, and she posted her last photo the next day.

Petito’s last phone message to his mother, Nicole Schmidt, was on August 30 — and the police are suspicious of its contents.

It just said, “No service in Yosemite,” a national park in California, on the West Coast of the USA, that Petito and Laundrie did not visit during their trip.

On August 12, a person called 911 reporting that Laundrie was beating Petito in front of the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, Utah.

Moab police stopped the couple on a highway near Arches National Park.

Footage from the agent’s body camera shows Petito sobbing as he describes a couple’s fight, in which she is said to have been slapped by Laundrie while he was driving the van.

The police took no action and only recommended that the two spend the night apart.

