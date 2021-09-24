Bradesco announces staggered return to face-to-face work – 09/23/2021 – Market

Bradesco announced this Thursday (23) that it will start the staggered return to face-to-face work on October 4th.

According to the bank, the process will be carried out in five stages, progressively. Distance work should still continue, and each area of ​​the company will be able to implement the home office according to its characteristics.

In the first stage, 10% of the employees of administrative centers in the capital of São Paulo and Greater São Paulo will be authorized to return to their offices.

In the network of 3,168 branches across the country, the return will be 100% —today the units work with 50% of the staff on a weekly rotation system.

The return to administrative centers will be voluntary and subject to issues such as completion of the vaccination scheme, the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and the safety conditions of the family group. Employees who belong or live with people from the risk group must not return at this time.

In addition to the advance in vaccination, Bradesco informs that it took the decision motivated by the resumption of economic activity.

The use of a mask, hand hygiene and safe distance between people will be mandatory on the organization’s premises.

“We must remember that the pandemic state remains and the entire staff will only return to face-to-face work when the Ministry of Health informs that the pandemic is under control”, says the executive director of Bradesco, Glaucimar Peticov.

Across the country, Bradesco maintains 97% of its employees in administrative areas in home offices.

Considering all areas, branches and administrative centers, the bank has 87,362 employees.

In a statement, the bank claims to have communicated about the return to employees and the Union of Bankers and that the process will occur in a “safe, gradual and respecting health and safety protocols, in accordance with the progress of the general immunization of the population”.

“The return will be gradual and each sector or area will plan, within the general model that we have structured”, says, in the note, the executive president of Bradesco, Octavio de Lazari Jr.

“It is a relevant movement, made possible by the advance of immunization. Everything is being done with due care and caution, as the priority will always be health”, says Lazari Jr.

The bank’s statement also states that surveys conducted internally showed that the majority of employees approve the home office.

“Several areas have even expanded their knowledge, reinventing themselves, and improved their productivity rates”, says, also through the note, the vice president of Bradesco, André Cano.

Union expects negotiation with other banks

The São Paulo Banking and Financial Workers Union confirmed the agreement with Bradesco for the return to face-to-face work.

Among the country’s main banks, only Bradesco sought out workers’ representatives to discuss health safety protocols for the resumption, according to Neiva Ribeiro, the union’s general secretary.

“Our intention is to establish a single protocol for the entire category and we are dialoguing with Fenaban [Federação Nacional de Bancos] about that,” says Ribeiro. “The other banks haven’t contacted us yet.”

By proposing the same rules for the sector, the union intends to carry out inspections to verify compliance with the agreed measures.

The category is still trying to negotiate that banks are responsible for testing employees and families, a measure agreed during the first year of the pandemic and which has not been renewed, according to the union leader.

Asked by the report about when they will resume work in person, Banco do Brasil, Caixa, Itaú and Santander did not respond until the publication of this report.