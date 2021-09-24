Braz forgets D. Alves and has a “scheduled” negotiation to have a midfielder in January; Renato wants the backup

This Thursday (23), Mengão’s vice president of soccer played one more game on his social network. Always with an enigmatic message (this time not so much), he placed a brief image of a window closing, with the words: “…we can’t complain”. The image certainly signals the closing of the transaction period, to which Mais Querido made important signings, with David Luiz being the most emblematic and weighty one.

In addition to the high-level defender, to wear the shirt 23 of Gávea, Fla have hired Andreas Pereira and Kenedy. However, an agreement was left on the way and with the feeling of frustration for not having been carried out in this last window of negotiations. It is the hiring of midfielder Thiago Mendes. The agreement did not come out because there was no consensus with Lyon (FRA), that they would not release the player, without financial compensation. In the conversations, Mengo wanted a loan along the lines of Andreas Pereira, free, or Kenedy, with a low value, and with an option to buy.

However, the last market agenda by Fla, was Daniel Alves, however, did not advance. However, Mais Querido has scheduled a reinforcement for the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022 and this reinforcement may come after the resumption of talks between Gávea and Thiago Mendes.

According to a report by Bolavip Brasil, the athlete maintains daily contact with Braz and remains without space in Lyon. This gives strength to Fla’s retry in the next window. Behind the scenes of Mengão, with strategy and planning, the confidence of success in this second attempt is a fact. The effort must also be made with determination, because at the club, it is estimated that Piris da Mota has not played an efficient role in the Rubro-Negra midfield.