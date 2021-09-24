Brazil beats Japan and goes to the quarterfinals in the Futsal World Cup

Brazil and Japan faced each other today in a match in the round of 16 of the Futsal World Cup. With goals from the Brazilians Ferrão, Leozinho, Pito and Gadeia, and from the Japanese Hoshi and Nishitani, the match ended 4-2 with Brazil guaranteed in the quarterfinals.

Despite entering the court as the favorite, Brazil had to use creativity and individuality to get rid of the strong Japanese marking and score the goals. Now, the team faces Morocco, on Sunday (26), at 10 am, qualifying for the semifinal of the competition.

The match was marked by a great goal from Pito, the Brazilian team’s third. The number 10 of Brazil dominated a ball in the chest, already taking it from the goalkeeper, cleared the shot and played for the goal.

Nervous game, but Brazilian creativity shone

At the beginning, it was clear that this would be a difficult match for Brazil, which took a long time to find clearer chances for a goal. On the opposing side, the Japanese bet on tactical organization to also pressure offensively. The strategy paid off: after launching hitha, hoshi he spun and kicked into goal and, with Guitta’s failure, they opened the scoring for Japan.

The Brazilian goalkeeper redeemed himself soon after: in Guitta’s launch for Ferrão, the pivot dominated and hit a bomb with the left straight into the Japanese goal, tying the game 1-1. With the tie, the Japanese team closed to try to reduce spaces for creation, and Brazil started betting set pieces to seek the second goal.

The game continued to be truncated for the remainder of the first half and the beginning of the second. The most dangerous chances came, for both sides, from crafted plays. Both Guitta and Igor, Japan’s goalkeeper, had to work harder, either defending with their hands or passing with their feet, while still in the backcourt.

In the nervous second half, Brazil had more chances, however, the ball was slow to enter. Rodrigo kicked hard to charge a free kick from Shimuzi on Pito, but the ball went to the opposing post. Japan’s best chance came after Guitta left the goal and gave space to Hoshi, who submitted wrongly and lost.

With the game moving towards the end, Leozinho’s talent shone: he received and left at speed, passed by Higor and sent the ball to the net. Turning around, 2-1 for Brazil.

With 4 minutes to go, the two teams left the match in the middle of the court and went on the attack: Pito killed himself in the chest and scored the third in Brazil. In quick response, Nishitani invaded the Brazilian court and scored Japan’s second. With less than 30 seconds on the scoreboard, Gadeia was right and closed 4-2 for Brazil.