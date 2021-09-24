Brazil beats Japan to reach the quarterfinals of the Futsal World Cup | futsal world cup

It was dramatic, sweaty and painful, in a match worthy of a World Cup knockout. After falling behind on the scoreboard in the duel against Japan for the round of 16, Brazil got the tie in the first half. Then came the second half, and the selection went to the turn, reaching 3-1. But Japan decreased, making the end of the game dramatic until the liberating goal by Gadeia. The score of 4-2 puts Brazil back in the quarterfinals of the World Cup after nine years.

The opponent will be Morocco on Sunday in the city of Vilnius, broadcast by Globo, SporTV and real time in ge. In addition to Gadeia, they scored for the Brazilian team: Ferrão, Leozinho and Pito. Hoshi and Nishitani cashed for the Japanese, who had three Brazilian nationals on their team.

1 of 4 Rodrigo and Ferrão vibrate with one of Brazil’s goals — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Rodrigo and Ferrão vibrate with one of Brazil’s goals — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

The first submission of the game was from Japan, a kick by Shimizu, who caught the net from the outside. At two minutes, Ferrão responded for Brazil, finishing over the goal defended by Higor. At three, what the Brazilian team feared so much happened, as Hoshi took a risk from a distance, and Guitta ended up taking a blow when trying to hold the ball: 1-0 for Japan.

2 of 4 Gadeia receives Rafael Henmi’s tagging — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA Gadeia receives Rafael Henmi’s tagging — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA

Brazil woke up after the goal and the tie did not take long to come out. At four, Ferrão turned on Hoshi and hit hard to make it 1 to 1. A minute later, Rodrigo had a chance to turn around, but goalkeeper Higor managed to avoid the goal with his foot. At 10, it was Dieguinho’s turn to kick for another defense of the Brazilian naturalized Japanese goalkeeper.

Brazil pressures, but without organization

Two minutes later, Leandro Lino tried to hit the corner, and Higor went to get it. At 13, Rocha hit the goal, and the ball was clean for Rodrigo. The captain hit first, but the Japanese defense managed to save. At 15, Japan was once again in danger with a frontal kick from Shimizu. Attentive, Guitta took a slight deflection, and the ball touched the crossbar.

3 of 4 Ferrão disputes the ball with the Japanese Minamoto — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Ferrão disputes the ball with the Japanese Minamoto — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

Two minutes later, Ferrão kicked from the edge of the area, Higor rebounded, and Marlon headed in for another defense from the Japanese goalkeeper. Even with little movement of its players, Brazil continued to press until the end of the first half. In the last dangerous throw of the stage, Leozinho received it on the right side of the area and hit the goal twice, the last one out.

Brazil started the second half pressing, and, with 40 seconds, Dyego almost scored in a free kick in two touches. In the next move, Rodrigo advanced on the right and kicked close to the post. At four, Gadeia knocked from the left wing, and Higor went to fetch it. Seconds later, it was Pito’s turn to come out in front of the goal and hit it out.

At five, Guitta took off until the attack and dropped the bomb. The ball was removed by the Japanese defense, generating the counterattack. On the move, Shimizu advanced at speed and touched it out, being hampered by Marlon, who was almost on the line. The game continued to be dramatic for the next few minutes. At seven, Marlon received face to face with Higor and made the cavadinha. The ball went out.

4 of 4 Goalkeeper Higor shares with Leozinho and avoids Brazilian goal — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Goalkeeper Higor shares with Leozinho and avoids the Brazilian goal — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

At nine, Guitta made a spectacular defense by deflecting the ball kicked by Murota. Two minutes later, Brazil finally managed to reach the second goal. After Pito’s pass, Leozinho dribbled Higor and played almost without an angle to score 2-1. Despite the Brazilian advantage, the game continued to be dramatic for the following minutes. At 14, Arthur Oliveira invaded the area and shared it with Ferrão. Japan asked for a video challenge to check a possible penalty, but the referee found nothing in the review.

With five minutes to go, Brazil committed its fifth foul in the second half, breaking the limit for the remaining minutes and for an eventual extra time. At 17, Hoshi appeared free in the Brazilian area, but missed the shot. The wasted chance cost Japan dearly. In the next move, Pito received a beautiful shot from Marlon, took it from Higor and pushed it to the goal: 3-1.

Japan did not give up, and shortly after the departure, Nishtitani dropped to 3-2. With just over a minute to go, the Japanese still risked the goalkeeper, but Brazil held back, withstanding the pressure. To seal the classification once and for all, Gadeia closed the scoreboard in the last move of the game, stamping the passport to the quarterfinals. Let Morocco come.

Brazil: Guitta, Rodrigo, Gadeia, Dyego and Ferrão. Entered: Marlon, Bruno, Leandro Lino, Leozinho, Rocha, Pito, Arthur and Dieguinho. Coach: Marquinhos Xavier.