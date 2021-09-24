Brazil becomes a death machine under Bolsonaro and with the help of ‘health plans’ – 23/09/2021 – Ricardo Melo

Health plans are one of the biggest torments in the lives of Brazilians. Prices rise unchecked, the services offered change for the worse at the mercy of operators and the government turns a blind eye to the debacle. In fact, it takes action against patients. One of the most recent was the ban on the distribution of oral cancer drugs.

But nothing seemed to reach the point of Prevent Senior, to believe in the documents collected by Covid’s CPI.

The revelations are chilling. Fraud in medical records, bogus death certificates, falsification of diagnoses. Threats to doctors. Procedures that would have been the envy of Josef Mengele, the Nazi leader who used humans as guinea pigs.

Prevent launched on the market with an apparently innovative proposal. Charge more affordable prices for seniors, while other operators do the opposite. Behind the advertising jugglery lurked a swindle now exposed to sunlight.

Older people, by their very nature, have less time to live. A vein that Prevent decided to explore. When an elderly person dies, the cause can be attributed to multiple “failure” of organs, various diseases or simply old age. Few investigate the diagnosis and the medication given.

The operator thus frees up another bed after having pocketed the money of the unwary. And the burial follows, literally.

Doctors and bad faith business people know how death certificates are made. Except when family members opt for autopsy – a procedure that is always painful for relatives –, two “doctors’ signatures” are enough to validate the document.

The causes of death are up to whoever signed the paperwork. Unfortunately I have already gone through this experience.

Prevent expanded at an accelerated pace. But too smart always ends up giving away the smart ones. In the case of Covid, the network got involved with JMB’s (so-called Bolsonaro) quackery.

It turned its facilities into a testing ground for ineffective treatments, but certainly much more affordable. The depth of relations with delinquency in force in the current administration is not yet known. A matter of (short) time.

But it is already known, based on extensive documentation and recordings, that the operator’s hospitals joined the cocktail of medicines condemned by specialists around the world.

They relied for this on root pocket narists, who delivered their own mother to the care of charlatans in white coats. These people have no limits.

Brazil is on the verge of 600,000 killed by Covid. Not counting sub-notifications and other Prevents in the square. The area of ​​health has become a center of widespread corruption, incompetence and neglect. The numbers of deaths from the pandemic have increased again according to more recent data.

On the issue of adolescents, it is worth reproducing an excerpt from the columnist of this sheet, Atila Iamarino:

“USA, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and South Korea recorded together 231 deaths by Covid among children under 18 until February 2021. Here in Brazil, according to the Flu Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Influenza) , we recorded eight times more deaths in this group than in all these countries combined up to the beginning of September 2021.

Here, Covid is already the biggest cause of deaths from disease among those aged 10 to 19 years. We have already registered 641 deaths of Brazilians between 12 and 17 years old. We’ve already lost nearly as many teenagers to Covid as we would see teenagers with temporary myocarditis if we’d vaccinated them all. Not to mention the thousands who will have complications from Covid, such as lung problems, kidney problems, mental confusion and others, which can last the rest of their lives, as far as we know.”

The Ministry of Health is a no-brainer. In other words, it’s under the command of a JMB bootlicker.

His greatest contributions so far have been to disrupt vaccination once and for all, disdain preventive measures, offend protesters in New York with obscene gestures and now give more expenses to the Brazilian people by contracting Covid and being quarantined in a beautiful American hotel.

The CPI is past the time for collecting evidence. They are already abundant and irrefutable. It is a question of departing without further ado to take the necessary responsibility and demand exemplary punishment for the operators of this machine of death that Brazil has become. Starting with JMB, a worldwide shame.