Brazil has five programs nominated for the 2021 International Emmy

posted on 9/23/2021 9:36 AM / updated on 9/23/2021 9:37 AM



(credit: JOAO COTTA)

Brazil will have five productions for those who support this year’s International Emmy. This Thursday (9/23) the nominees were announced, including soap operas, documentaries and short national programs. Interestingly, our actors were not remembered for nominations in acting categories. The awards are scheduled for November 21st.

the documentary Emicida: AmarElo – It’s all for yesterday, from Netflix, competes in the best artistic programming category, alongside titles from France, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Among the soap operas, who shines is Mother’s love, which marked the debut of the author Manuela Dias at the head of the genre. The plot by Mrs. Lurdes (Regina Casé) will have productions from Portugal, China and Singapore.

Starring Emilio Dantas, the miniseries all women in the world (Globoplay) competes between miniseries and telefilms. the documentary Surrounded (Globoplay), about the press coverage of the pandemic, and the short program Diary of a confined (Globoplay), with Bruno Mazeo, complete the list.

Check out the 2021 International Emmy nominees

Best artistic programming

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s all for yesterday (Brazil)

Kubrick By Kubrick (France)

Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP (Japan)

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words (United Kingdom)

best actor

Roy Nik, by normali (Israel)

Namazuddin Siddique, by serious men (India)

Christian Tapan, by El Robo Del Siglo (Colombia)

David Tennant, by From (United Kingdom)

Best actress

Valeria Betucelli, by El Cuaderno de Tomy (Argentina)

Ane Garabain, by Patria (Spain)

Miss Shalaby, by Every Week Has a Friday (Egypt)

Haley Squires, by Adult Material (United Kingdom)

best comedy

call my agent (France)

Motherland: Christmas special (United Kingdom)

Campaign promises (Colombia)

Coming from: For India (India)

best documentary

Surrounded (Brazil)

Hope frozen: The quest to live twice (Thailand)

they call me babu (Netherlands)

toxic beauty (Canada)

best drama

aarya (India)

the president (Chile)

Tehran (Israel)

there she goes (United Kingdom)

Best non-English language program

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards

The Tiny Audience

Covid-19 – Adapting Morir

Lo Nuestro 2020 Award

Best reality show or unscripted show

Da’s Liefde! (Belgium)

I-Land (South Korea)

Who is the mask? (Mexico)

The Masked Singer (United Kingdom)

best short program

Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)

Diary of a confined (Brazil)

people speaking (Spain)

INSIDE (New Zealand)

best novel

Mother’s love (Brazil)

want destiny (Portugal)

The song of Glory (China)

Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi (Singapore)

Best miniseries or telefilm

Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

From (United Kingdom)

It’s okay to not be okay (South Korea)

all women in the world (Brazil)