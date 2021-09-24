Brazilian has a window with a round of ‘medallions’; Dani Alves shakes the market – 24/09/2021

The deadline for registration in the Brazilian Championship ends today (24) and some clubs are still running out of time for the last hits in the ball market. The transfer window, however, was robust and brought important names to Brazilian football who were abroad, but without the same space as before. Without a contract, Daniel Alves is the main name available and rocks backstage.

In this period of signings, the most striking players were: Diego Costa, who signed with Atlético-MG and is acting professionally for the first time in his home country; Willian, who returned to Corinthians after 14 years; and David Luiz, who made a deal with Flamengo and also returns to Brazil after 14 seasons in Europe.

There were signings considered, to a certain extent, surprising, as was the case of the experienced Argentine striker Zárate, ex-Boca Juniors, who arrived at América-MG.

“Bogeyman” on the market in recent seasons, Flamengo hit with a trio that was in the English Championship. In addition to the aforementioned David Luiz, who was without a contract since leaving Arsenal, there was also a handshake with Andreas Pereira, on loan from Manchester United, and Kenedy, who has the rights linked to Chelsea. Rubro-Negro paid R$ 3 million to Chelsea and R$ 6.3 million to United.

Amid the market movements, Grêmio was the club that invested the most, having carried out transactions that involved, in total, around R$ 42 million — R$ 6 million went to Palmeiras by striker Borja, R$ 18 million to Cerro Porteño (PAR) by Mathias Villasanti and BRL 18.6 million to the tolima (COL) fur field. Remember that the payment to clubs will be paid in installments.

Another club that attracted attention during this period was Corinthians. Outside Willian, Timão won other renowned reinforcements, such as Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Giuliano, as well as goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and lateral João Pedro, who arrived on loan from Porto, Portugal, and with a pre-established purchase price. The hiring of the first four did not generate costs, but, on the other hand, there will be payment of gloves, with values ​​not yet disclosed.

Amidst the troubled moment it is going through, São Paulo has lined up the return of Argentine Calleri, a player who was at Morumbi in 2016 and was celebrated by the fans in this reunion. On previous occasions, the striker had already had his name linked to the Tricolor from São Paulo, but the negotiations did not progress as expected, postponing the return. The Uruguayan Gabriel Neves was another novelty.

Internally, a transaction that gained the spotlight was Lucas Lima, who was out of space at Palmeiras, to Fortaleza, where he arrived under great expectations.

While some reinforcements wait for the chance to debut, the Colombian Rodallega has already shown his visiting card at Bahia. In seven games so far, they have swung the net five times, four of them in the same game — in the 4-2 triumph over Fortaleza.

Daniel Alves is the “hot spot”

Image: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Since his termination with São Paulo, which took place on the 16th, Daniel Alves has been a name debated by several clubs. As published by UOL Sport on the 17th, the player had six proposals at the table, four from Brazilian clubs. Fluminense presented a plan to the right-back, but the parties could not reach an agreement. Flamengo monitors the situation, as does Bahia.

Another exit that made an impact was that of Thiago Neves do Sport, announced last Monday. The midfielder, however, has played in more than seven games for the Pernambuco club in the Brazilian Championship and, therefore, he can no longer defend another team in Serie A.

Arrival and controversy

Bruno Spindel, Andreas Pereira and Marcos Braz in the player’s presentation Image: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

The arrivals of Willian and Andreas Pereira, Flamengo’s reinforcement, caused controversy amid the restrictions imposed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The two were in England – acting for Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively – and did not comply with the quarantine required by the Brazilian authorities for those arriving from the country.

Questions to the agency became more forceful after the stoppage and suspension of the game between Brazil and Argentina, by the Qualifiers, under the justification that four Argentine players had omitted the information that they were coming from England.

Days after this episode, Anvisa issued an official statement prohibiting Willian from facing Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian, a game that could be his debut in this return to Timão, and suggesting a punishment for Andreas Pereira, who had already done the debut for Rubro-Negro when facing Santos.