Brazilian success in the cups could make G6 do Brasileirão turn up to G9 – 24/09/2021

Brazilians have shown a strong performance in continental competitions. But it’s not just the fans of these teams who are happy with the situation. Other clubs are eyeing the venture and dream of extra spots in the South American championships in 2022.

In a big phase, the clubs here have good chances of winning the Sudamericana and, mainly, the Libertadores. In addition, there is, of course, a place to be won through the Copa do Brasil.

If all goes well, the Brazilian Championship could award even the ninth place with a place in the pre-Libertadores call, which would make the national competition even tastier for the clubs in the middle of the table, with the possible formation of a G9.

But how can this happen?

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG are in a Libertadores semifinal, which means that a Brazilian is already in the decision. In the other bracket, Flamengo beat Barcelona-EQU at Maracanã by 2-0 and forwarded classification.

If Rubro-Negro confirms the probability and eliminates the Ecuadorians, there will be a green and yellow duel in the decision — just as occurred in the 2020 edition, when Palmeiras beat Santos.

Current champion of the Libertadores, Palmeiras tries another title, which could help rivals in qualifying for the competition Image: Ricardo Moraes/Getty Images

Apart from the Libertadores, the Sudamericana is another important path. And two Brazilians remain firm and strong in the semifinals of the competition: Athletico-PR (faces Peñarol) and Bragantino, who won the first game against Liberta 2-0 in the last Wednesday.

Finally, the Copa do Brasil also guarantees a place in Libertadores. The competition is in the semifinals, where Flamengo measures forces with Athletico-PR in one bracket, and Atlético and Fortaleza duel in the other.

This means that three places can be won directly through the cups. More than that. Among all the Brazilians involved, only Athletico-PR is in 10th position, in the middle of the table. The other teams are all in the first place, which would play the places in the pre-Libertadores 2022 further down, possibly even reaching the G9.

Who could benefit?

It’s still too early to say, but this would represent a big change in the Brazilian’s dispute and even teams that are currently fighting relegation could apply for a spot in the pre-Libertadores if they hit a good streak.

Cuiabá is currently in ninth place with 28 points played. However, América-MG, the first team out of the stick, totals 23 and could easily jump to the new classification zone.

Fighting against relegation, even América-MG could have a chance to dispute Libertadores in case of G9 Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

It is noteworthy that the only guaranteed place is the Copa do Brasil, as they obviously only have Brazilians in the dispute – and three of the four teams in the semifinals are at the top of the table (Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza). Thus, the G7 is already a reality.

The last two places depend on Flamengo, Atlético and Palmeiras beating the Libertadores, and Bragantino and Athletico-PR raising their cup in the Sul-Americana. More than ever, the success of these Brazilians can directly benefit your club’s heart. What’s up? Will it wring or dry?