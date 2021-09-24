Brazil’s first black engineer was a friend of the emperor as in the soap opera · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Samuel (Michel Gomes) fought against prejudice and managed to graduate in engineering with the help of Emperor Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello). The character’s plot is inspired by historical figures: André Rebouças (1838-1898), Brazil’s first black engineer and friend of the imperial family, and his brother Antônio Rebouças (1839-1874), a civil builder who, along with his relative, was responsible for great works.

The Rebouças brothers stood out for not using slave labor in their work. One of André’s most important projects was the creation of a system that brought water from springs into Rio de Janeiro, solving the supply problem that the city was facing at the time.

He also used a number of innovative technologies to build railroads. Antônio, on the other hand, developed several highways and railroads, such as the Curitiba-Paranaguá.

Abolitionist, André fought slavery in the country. “Abolishing slavery is not enough. It is necessary to abolish poverty,” he said in one of his most famous statements. He also served in the Paraguay War, in which he built a torpedo.

Absence

Despite its importance to Brazilian history, even the chapters obtained by TV news, the Rebouças brothers will not appear as characters in Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson’s serials.

The lack of innovation in the script was criticized by filmmaker Joel Zito Araújo, who in an article in Folha de S. Paulo highlighted the importance that the Rebouças had for Brazilian society.

Furthermore, Araújo emphasized that André was so close to the imperial family that, with the establishment of the Republic, the engineer decided to leave for Portugal alongside the court. Currently, the brothers are honored in public works, such as Túnel Rebouças, in Rio de Janeiro, and Avenida Rebouças, in São Paulo.

