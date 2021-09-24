Brazil’s isolation will further increase in post-Merkel Europe, experts warn

BERLIN – Since 2019, diplomatic relations between Germany, Europe’s largest economy, and Brazil under Jair Bolsonaro have been cold. In the post-Angela Merkel era, who will leave government after next Sunday’s elections, they tend to become as cold as winter in Berlin. Political analysts interviewed by GLOBO in Europe affirm that, if the electoral forecasts materialize, and in the main scenarios of the subsequent negotiations to form the coalition that will govern the country, the diplomacy between the two countries, already shaken, should practically freeze.

End of the Merkel Era: German election will also be a European election

Since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government — and since the German government’s transfers to the Amazon Fund were interrupted, a Brazilian minister appeared in a video imitating a Nazi bigwig, that there was an increase in deforestation and fires in Brazilian forests and that the president The Brazilian approached the German extreme right, for example – the country of Angela Merkel remains away from talks with the federal government.

— The cooling off of relations since Bolsonaro came to power is remarkable — says Sérgio Costa, professor of sociology and director of the Institute of Latin American Studies at the Freie Universität, in Berlin. — If the Social Democratic Party (SPD) leads the new government, it is clear that the distance will deepen. Academic and scientific cooperation and cultural diplomacy will continue as long as Brazil invests enough to maintain bilateral scientific agreements, but new agreements and more effusive demonstrations of rapprochement, as there have been since at least the Fernando Henrique governments, will remain scarce or even non-existent.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

In Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12-year-old children with comorbidities are being vaccinated against Covid-19 Photo: ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP Gas stations in the United Kingdom, England, had to close services due to lack of gasoline at the pumps Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP Shiites make pilgrimage to celebrate the religious festival of Arbaeen in the cities of Najaf and Karbala, Iraq Photo: QASSEM AL-KAABI / AFP “Free our president” is what protesters are demanding in Barcelona, ​​Italy, after former grooming president Carles Puigdemont is arrested for sedition Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP A migrant with his son on his shoulders crosses the Rio Grande to seek shelter on the border between Del Rio, Texas, and Acuna, Mexico. Photo: DANIEL BECERRIL / REUTERS The city of El Paso, Spain, woke up with the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja National Park Photo: JON NAZCA / REUTERS Protesters participate in the Global Climate Strike of the “Fridays for Future” movement (Fridays for the future) in Warsaw, Poland Photo: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS

With three days to go before the parliamentary elections, polls show a tight race, but with the leadership of the Social Democrats, who now govern in coalition with Merkel’s Christian Democrats. The SPD — whose candidate, Olaf Scholz, is the current vice chancellor and finance minister — leads the polls average, with 25% of voting intentions. In second place, with 21%, comes the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of the current chancellor, which has Armin Laschet as a candidate supported by it. The third place belongs to the Greens, who launched to the race Annalena Baerbock, with 15%.

‘Unvaccinated’, ‘controversial’ and ‘provocative’: international press echoes Bolsonaro’s UN speech

Unlike what happens in Brazil, in German parliamentarism the population elects the 709-seat parliament, which, in turn, chooses the new chancellor. The choice is made during conversations that can last a month—or six. The only thing taken for granted is that the Greens will participate in any future governing coalition.

Podcasts

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama CPI extra season; ‘Owl’ in the Chamber with administrative reform; and the drama of Brazilian income





diplomatic abyss

In an example of the diplomatic gulf between Brazil and Germany, the last visits of two German ministers to the country took place in 2019. On both occasions, in which no agreement with the federal government was announced, Germany preferred to seek dialogue with civil society organizations.

— The isolation of the Brazilian government is so great that one of the most significant actions to bring the Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas closer to Brazil was not through the government, but rather by seeking direct contact with civil society, in this case, with movements of women in Brazil and Latin America — says Sérgio Costa.

Maas was in Salvador in April 2019 to inaugurate an international support network for women. At the event, she spoke to representatives of NGOs such as Instituto Maria da Penha, Associação Redes de Desenvolvimento da Maré and the Rede de Mulheres Negras da Bahia. In Brasília, he met with Bolsonaro and then chancellor Ernesto Araújo, with a joint protocol statement. Later, he was with representatives of the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT).

On a visit in July 2019, German Development Minister Gerd Müller chose to meet with environmentalists and indigenous leaders.

“The diplomatic veneer that still remains can change in a Scholz government, especially if it rules with the Greens and The Left. There may be tougher demands to protect the environment and observe social rights, conditioning, for example, meat imports to compliance with social and environmental sustainability criteria. It would not be impossible to have trade sanctions on Brazil as long as the Brazilian government threatens the rights of minorities, democracy and the climate – says Costa.

weather, weather, weather

Climate protection, by the way, will be an increasingly discussed topic in the future of Europe and the world, according to political scientist Werner Reutter, professor at the Otto-Suhr Institute of Political Science at the Freie Universität, Berlin — which gets even more stuck. the Bolsonaro government’s relations with the European powers.

— The main challenges for Germany are, in the short term, to form a coalition. In the long term: climate change, climate change, climate change — emphasizes Reutter.

For him, the EU-Mercosur trade agreement — announced in 2019, but which depends on the countries’ ratification to enter into force — must stagnate in the face of the climate protection agenda.

— There is considerable opposition from several member states of the European Union, which see the agreement as a neoliberal instrument that undermines natural resources and social justice.

In the view of environmentalists — and the Fridays for Future movement, by Greta Thunberg, who plans a world march this Friday — the agreement means an instant increase in social conflicts, deforestation and pressure for land and water in Latin America, by exchanging meat, ethanol and soy for cars.

– Short-term ratification is not a realistic goal – says Ludwig Essig, activist and foreign trade expert at the Munich Environmental Institute. aimed at the population and the environment, and not in the short-term profit interests of a few people.

There is still much speculation about the coalition that will lead Germany after the elections, but none favors the relationship with Bolsonaro’s Brazil. The main bet is on an alliance between the SPD and the Greens. The question is whether this coalition would need a third party to reach the parliamentary majority – it is speculated with both the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), on the right, and The Left, formed by Social Democratic dissidents and former Communist Party graduates of the extinct East Germany.

— The tendency is for no party to have more than 30% of the electorate, which forces coalitions. Often with three parties. This creates more unpredictability in the formation of the new government. Even if the SPD has more votes than the CDU, it is not impossible for Laschet to lead the coalition with The Greens and the liberals and become chancellor. The game is still undefined — says sociologist Costa.