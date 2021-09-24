Bruno Bianco, minister of AGU, has Covid-19, says advisor | Policy

The Minister of Attorney General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, is with Covid-19, informed this Friday (24) his advisor.
Bianco, according to the press office, is without symptoms. He canceled his schedule and is in isolation.
Earlier this Friday, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, also announced that they contracted the disease.
The deputy was part of the delegation that accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro on his trip to New York to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).
Bianco and Tereza Cristina were not part of the delegation.
- Understand: Why is it possible to get Covid even vaccinated, like Minister Queiroga
The Union’s attorney general, however, attended on Thursday (23) the ceremony for reappointing Augusto Aras as attorney general of the Union, which took place at the Planalto Palace.
Bianco wore a mask during the ceremony and sat next to the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, who was next to Aras. Bianco and Aras shook hands at the end of the ceremony.
Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, on the right, greets the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. — Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR
Bolsonaro participated in the ceremony via videoconference, as he has been in isolation at the Palácio da Alvorada since his return from the United States. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who was part of the delegation, was diagnosed with Covid-19.
Bolsonaro was instructed to serve five days of isolation. The president will take an RT-PCR test this weekend and, if the result is negative, will end the isolation.