Brusque x Vasco: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series b

With the return of the authorized public, Brusque will have the supporter’s presence for the first time. To enter the stadium, however, you will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test. The maximum allowed capacity is 750 people seated.

+ CLICK and check the Brazilian Series B table

Main in the game, the Brusque he hasn’t won in 11 games and is getting closer and closer to the relegation zone. Quadricolor’s last victory was on July 31, 3-0, over Confiança. After that, there were five defeats and six draws, the last two against Vitória (0-0) and Sampaio Corrêa (2-2). With 29 points added, Marreco occupies the 15th position, four points behind Z-4.

O Vasco tries, in addition to repeating the good performances of the last rounds, to return to winning. In two games with Fernando Diniz, he let the result slip in second-half injury time. There are four rounds without winning, which made the team stay in 10th place, with 34 points, 10 away from the G-4. With 13 matches left, the chance of access is 3%.

Streaming: SporTV and Premiere, with narration by Natalia Lara, comments by Roger Flores and PVC.

Brusque – Technician: Waguinho Dias

The Quadricolor commander will not repeat the same team that drew in the last round with Sampaio Corrêa. Of the 11 holders, three are out of combat: Marlone, Thiago Alagoano and Zé Carlos. The first is in the medical department, while the other two are in suspension.

Probable team: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Claudinho, Everton Alemão and Airton; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar and Jhon Cley; Diego Mathias, Maurício Garcez and Edu.

Embezzlement: Alex Ruan, Bruno Alves, Fillipe Soutto, Gabriel Taliari, Juliano, Marco Antônio, Marlone and Vivico (medical department); Zé Carlos and Thiago Alagoano (suspended).

Hanging: Bruno Lopes, Diego Mathias, Garcez, João Carlos, Rodolfo Potiguar and Toty.

3 out of 5 Probable Brusque — Photo: ge Probable Brusque — Photo: ge

+ Read more news from Brusque

Vasco – Technician: Fernando Diniz

Without being able to count on Andrey and Léo Jabá, suspended, the coach must bet on Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Pec. Zeca is back in the starting lineup after being out for the third yellow card.

Probable team: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Bruno Gomes (Romulo), Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Morato, Cano and Gabriel Pec (Sarrafiore).

Embezzlement: Andrey and Léo Jabá (suspended); Michel (injury to the left knee); Ernando (injury to the right thigh).

Hanging: Leandro Castan and Bruno Gomes.

4 out of 5 Vasco’s likely squad to face Brusque — Photo: ge Vasco’s likely squad to face Brusque — Photo: ge

+ Read more Vasco news