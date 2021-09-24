Brusque x Vasco: where to watch, lineups and what to expect from the game – 23/09/2021

Brusque and Vasco face off this Friday (24), at 9:30 pm, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Brusque (SC), for the 26th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Santa Catarina occupy the 15th place, with 29 points, and are trying to get away from the relegation zone. Cariocas, on the other hand, are in 9th position, with 34 points, and need to win anyway in the search for access. Currently the distance to the G-4 is 10 points.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast from Sportv It’s from Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Probable escalations

Brusque: Ruan Carneiro, Toty, Éverton Alemão, Claudinho and Airton; Rodolfo Potiguar, Zé Mateus and Jhon Cley; Marlone, Edu and Maurício Garcez. Technician: Waguinho Days.

Vasco: Vanderlei, Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Bruno Gomes; Morato, Marquinhos Gabriel, Nenê and Gabriel Pec; Pipe. Technician: Fernando Diniz

Embezzlement

Brusque: Zé Carlos and Thiago Alagoano (suspended)

Vasco: Léo Jabá and Andrey (suspended), Miranda (suspended indefinitely by Conmebol) and Michel (injured)

Arbitration

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (DF)

Latest results

Brusque is coming off a 2-2 away draw against Sampaio Corrêa. Vasco also tied, within their domains, by 1 to 1.