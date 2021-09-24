Bug makes Instagram muted on iOS 15; see how to solve

Released on Monday (20), iOS 15 brought several new features to the iPhone, but some problems have also been reported by users in the first days after the update. After the erroneously issued memory full alert, now it’s time for a glitch that makes Instagram go silent.

According to complaints on Twitter, Instagram stories were muted after Apple’s operating system update. Neither Apple nor Facebook (owner of the photo social network) have commented on the problem so far, but there are some alternatives to fix it.

One of the ways to fix the mute stories bug in iOS 15 is to disable the phone’s silent mode via the physical button located on the side of the iPhone. Several internet users reported that this simple change made the audio play back in the application.

With the switch in this position, silent mode is deactivated.Source: Apple/Disclosure

Apparently only Instagram is affected by the error, as some people have reported that the sound of TikTok and Snapchat videos can be heard normally when the smartphone is in silent mode. But if the glitch remains in the app, it’s still possible to test other tricks.

Other solutions

You can also try to unmute stories by turning on the sound in any other video post on the social network. Just look for any video post in the Instagram feed, press the audio enable icon on it, then return to the stories — the configuration is modified across the platform.

Turning on sound in a video in the feed can also solve the problem.Source: iPhoneTricks/Reproduction

In some cases, updating the social networking app to the latest version would help fix the bug, as would resetting the phone. These solutions still apply to the iPad, as the problem also appeared on the iPadOS 15, according to the latest complaints.

Furthermore, the issue is also appearing on iOS 15.1, which is currently in beta. With that in mind, a definitive solution may only come with an emergency patch or the next stable release of the system.