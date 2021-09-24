Caixa deposits the 6th installment of the aid; see who gets this Friday – News

Caixa deposits this Friday (24) another stage of emergency aid payments. Informal workers born in April will receive the sixth installment of the benefit in your digital accounts. For beneficiaries who are part of Bolsa Família, the money is released to those who have final number 6 of the NIS (Social Identification Number).

Read also: Return of emergency aid exceeds R$ 1 billion in IR 2021

In the case of those registered by CadÚnico and Caixa’s application, from this date onwards, the amounts can already be transferred through an application for payment of bank slips, purchases on the internet and by machines in more than one million commercial establishments. The withdrawal will only be released on October 6th.

See the calendar of the last two installments

6th installment (deposit in Digital Social Savings)

Born in January: 21/9

Born in February: 22/9

Born in March: 23/9

Born in April: 24/9

Born in May: 25/9

Born in June: 26/9

Born in July: 28/9

Born in August: 29/9

Born in September: 30/9

Born in October: 10/1

Born in November: 2/10

Born in December: 3/10

Cash withdrawals from lotteries and ATMs

Born in January: 4/10

Born in February and March: 5/10

Born in April: 6/10

Born in May: 8/10

Born in June: 10/11

Born in July: 10/13

Born in August: 14/10

Born in September: 10/15

Born in October: 18/10

Born in November and December: 10/19

7th installment (deposit in Digital Social Savings)

Born in January: 10/20

Born in February: 10/21

Born in March: 10/22

Born in April: 10/23

Born in May: 10/23

Born in June: 10/26

Born in July: 27/10

Born in August: 10/28

Born in September: 10/29

Born in October: 10/30

Born in November: 10/30

Born in December: 10/31

Cash withdrawals from lotteries and ATMs

Born in January: 11/1

Born in February: 3/11

Born in March: 4/11

Born in April: 5/11

Born in May: 9/11

Born in June: 11/10

Born in July: 11/11

Born in August: 11/12

Born in September: 11/16

Born in October: 11/17

Born in November: 11/18

Born in December: 11/19

Calendar for Bolsa Família



6th installment

End of NIS 1: 17/9

End of NIS 2: 20/9

End of NIS 3: 21/9

End of NIS 4: 22/9

End of NIS 5: 23/9

End of NIS 6: 24/9

End of NIS 7: 27/9

End of NIS 8: 28/9

End of NIS 9:39/9

End of NIS 0: 30/9

7th installment

End of NIS 1: 10/18

NIS 2 End: 10/19

End of NIS 3: 10/20

End of NIS 4: 10/21

End of NIS 5: 10/22

End of NIS 6: 10/25

End of NIS 7: 10/26

End of NIS 8: 10/27

End of NIS 9: 10/28

End of NIS 0: 29/10

Brazil Aid

The emergency aid this year provided for four installments, but was extended with three more until October. Payments range from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; female heads of households are entitled to R$375; and people who live alone, R$ 150.

O federal government spending with the payment of the first five installments, it has already surpassed R$ 40 billion. In this stage, 35.5 million people were benefited, of which 26.1 million were enrolled through CadÚnico and Caixa’s application, and 9.4 million through Bolsa Família.

The benefit will be paid until October, with the 7th and final installment. The federal government’s intention is, as of November, to start paying for the Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace the Bolsa Família, with a higher value and with more beneficiaries.

For this, the rate of IOF (Financial Transactions Tax) until December, in order to pay for the costs of the new program. Next year, the idea is that Auxílio Brasil will be financed with the collection of the taxation of profits and dividends foreseen in the Income Tax bill at a rate of 15%.