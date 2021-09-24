Caixa pays 6th installment for more beneficiaries; know who receives

This Friday, 24/09, Caixa will deposit another batch of payments referring to the 6th installment of emergency aid. The bank will transfer the corresponding amount to Bolsa Família applicants who have NIS ended in 6. For the general public, payment will also be made to those who were born in april. As before, program parcels have variable values.

It all depends on the family composition of beneficiaries. This means that mothers who provide the home receive the maximum quota of R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150 per month. The other beneficiaries, with more than one member in the family group, are entitled to the average amount of R$250.

In case of doubts or problems related to emergency assistance, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service usually operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making inquiries and answering questions on Caixa and Dataprev’s website.

Calendar of the 6th installment for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar, considering only Bolsa Família beneficiaries, follows the program’s traditional dates. That is, deposits are made always in the last 10 working days of each month, taking into account the Social Identification Number of the beneficiaries. Those with final NIS 6 thus receive the 6th installment this Friday, the 24th.

Check out the complete calendar for Bolsa Família subscribers:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

6th installment of emergency aid for others

This Friday (24/09), the payment of the 6th installment will also be made to beneficiaries who were born in April and are not part of Bolsa Família. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, they thus receive the 6th installment within the following deadlines: