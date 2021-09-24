“Carille liked it”; Santos coach finds a solution and bets on a midfielder as a reinforcement in the second half

The Santos captain tries to find ways to get the team out of this uncomfortable situation in the Brazilian Championship in order to climb the table

Fabio Carille arrived at Santos to improve the environment and work on the field, something that was not happening with Fernando Diniz. The big problem is that the new coach had to change some things with very little time to train and the difficulties are visible. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Peixão only has the Brazilian Championship to play and knows he needs to recover.

In the last five games in the national tournament, Santos lost two and drew three. Thus, the team is only two points more than Juventude, the first club in the relegation zone. The situation is worrying and the fans expect a significant improvement from Alvinegro Praiano as soon as possible.

In the last few hours, Peixão tried to look for a defensive midfielder in the market, but with little time to analyze the names, ended up not moving forward in the negotiations. Thereby, carille found a homemade solution and will bet your chips on Jobson, who is coming back after a serious injury and his profile pleases the coach a lot.

According to Globoesporte.com, the athlete is clinically recovered and is now working at CT Rei Pelé to improve his physical part aiming to be used again in the squad during the official games.

“Internally, Santos works to recover Jobson in time to be 100% physically for the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, as the team should not receive outside reinforcements. There are still 17 games to be played by Peixe in the current season”, reported an excerpt from the GE report.