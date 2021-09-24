Carla Diaz gives a surprising outburst about what she did to play Suzane Richthofen

carla diaz went back to detailing his work by interpreting Suzane von Richthofen, who engineered the murder of her own parents with her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos.

This Friday (23), two movies based on the crime arrive on Amazon Prime Video: The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents. They present a different view of crime: from the version of Suzane Von Richthofen, played by Carla Diaz, or from the perspective of Daniel Cravinhos, played by Leonardo Bittencourt.

“When I knew I was going to do [o filme], knew of the responsibility of interpreting a true story of one of the most talked about crimes in Brazil, one of the most shocking and appalling, which still generates a lot of discussion”, told the famous to Splash.

The artist also highlighted: “I knew I would need to distance myself from my personal judgment in relation to the case, because if not, I wouldn’t be able to interpret the character truthfully, especially being in two versions, two films, which tell the same story, through two different eyes.”

Despite being the same character in both films, in each of them Carla Diaz had to perform a completely different performance. In The Girl Who Killed the Parents, Suzane is a manipulator and seduces Daniel; in O Menino Who Killed My Parents, she is a sweet and passionate girl, driven by her boyfriend to drugs.

“For us, actors, this project is a super challenge, and even because it ends up being unprecedented: this model of two films telling the same story, it has never happened in cinema before”, revealed the ex-BBB.

To record the features, there were 33 days of recordings. “It was a record. And it was very intense, because all of us on the team had a lot of concentration and focus to be able to make two films and tell two stories, completely different versions, and change the key when I needed to record another version. It was unique and very different”, confessed Carla.