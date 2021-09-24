Carlos Bolsonaro appointed head of criminal organization by judge

Carlos Bolsonaro, the number two son of President Jair Bolsonaro, was appointed head of a criminal organization. For judge Marcello Rubioli, of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, the data presented by the Public Ministry of the State show “round signs of criminal activity under an organized regime”.

The decision came after the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro authorized the breach of bank and tax secrecy to investigate the scheme of “cracks” and ghost employees in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro, current councilor of Rio de Janeiro, between 2001 and 2019.

The practice of splitting is the diversion of part of the advisor’s salary to the congressman or secretary, based on an agreement made as a requirement for appointment in a given function.

