Carlos Ghosn says Nissan has become a ‘boring and mediocre’ company

Brazilian executive Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Nissan, gave an interview to Fox Business where he revealed more details of his side of the controversy in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. In the interview he also promotes his book Broken Alliances, no Portuguese version for now.

Before his arrest, Ghosn was planning with Renault a closer collaboration with Renault. According to the executive, this attitude did not make Nissan’s Japanese executives happy. The new book addresses the plans to unite the three manufacturers as told by the plan’s creator; and also how this led to his arrest.

In the interview, Carlos Ghosn reinforces that plans to bring Nissan closer to Renault hurt the ego of Japanese executives. Afraid of losing control of the company to the French, they engineered the arrest of the Brazilian executive on allegations of falsifying security reports and underreporting his compensation.

In the interview he also criticized the Japanese justice system. Ghosn says Greg Kelly, former vice president of Nissan, is still in Japan as a hostage of the system and is also innocent. He says that Kelly’s trial will only be in March 2022, an example of how the Japanese artificially postpone the process to delay the merger into the alliance.

Before his flight to Lebanon, Carlos Ghosn was held in solitary confinement for months without being able to speak to his wife and family. He says he only fled the country after making sure he wouldn’t get a fair trial in Japan.

How is the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Carlos Ghosn entered Nissan’s leadership in 1999, at a time when the manufacturer was disorganized and with few models generating profit. In Japan alone, Nissan sold 46 different models and made different engines for the same proposal.

Ghosn created a Nissan renaissance plan that made car and engine offerings leaner and more profitable. In this last interview, the executive said that in the following 19 years the manufacturer ended up becoming boring and mediocre, without finding its place in the market.

Before his arrest, Ghosn was creating a system where Nissan would be part of something completely new and with a lot of technology innovation. Now, after his arrest, the executive says that Japan, Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi, France and shareholders have lost their reputations.

