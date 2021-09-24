Cartola FC 2021: Atlético-MG, Inter and Flamengo form the basis of Economic Tips #22 for C$93 | tips

Round #21 was a recovery round for the Economic Tips team, who did 75.99 points, won almost five cards and reached the equity of C$ 145.90. For the sequences in this turn over, the low-cost squad set up a lineup in which Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Internacional form the base. The total price is C$93.59.

Colorado is the one with the most representatives: Bruno Mendez, Heitor and coach Diego Aguirre. Atlético-MG appears with Junior Alonso and Zaracho, while Flamengo has Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

  • walter (Cuiabá goalkeeper)
  • Vanderson (Gremio side)
  • Lucas Crispin (half of Fortaleza)
  • Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker)
  • Mike (Chapecoense striker)

Economic Tips for Round #22 — Photo: Reproduction

Reserve bank of the economic team — Photo: Reproduction

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.

The market for round #22 is open until 4:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday.

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

Bruno Mendez (International defender) – C$ 6.28

Bruno Méndez, from Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

In the five games as home team:

  • Average of 4.20 points
  • Three SG’s
  • Average of 2.6 trips

Opponent: Bahia, in Beira-Rio

Zaracho (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 10.06

Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF

In the last five away games:

  • Average of 5.68 points
  • One goal and seven other submissions
  • Average of 3.6 trips

Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi

Junior Alonso (Atletico-MG defender) – C$ 9.07

Junior Alonso, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In the five games as a visitor:

  • Average of 5.18 points
  • Two SG’s and an average of 1.6 trips
  • A goal and a ball on the crossbar
  • Four other submissions

Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi

Vanderson (Grêmio side) – C$ 10.52

Vanderson, from Grêmio — Photo: FERNANDO ALVES/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENT

In the last four games as a visitor:

  • Average of 7.55 points
  • Two SGs and an average of four trips
  • A goal and a ball on the crossbar
  • Three other submissions

Opponent: Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada

Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker) – C$6.73

Luiz Henrique, from Fluminense — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

In the last four games as home team:

  • Average of 6.55 points
  • One goal and two other submissions
  • Average of two absences received
  • Average of 4.5 trips

Opponent: Bragantino, at Maracanã

Walter (goalkeeper of Cuiabá) – C$6.81

Walter, from Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado

In the last four games as a visitor:

  • Average of 8.50 points
  • Three SG’s
  • Average of five defenses

Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly

Hector (International side) – C$ 7.28

Heitor, from Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Inter, DVG

Last three home games:

  • Average of 5.80 points
  • Two SG’s and an average of 1.66 trips
  • an assistance

Opponent: Bahia, in Beira-Rio

Lucas Crispim (half of Fortaleza) – C$ 8.16

Lucas Crispim, from Fortaleza — Photo: Fabiane de Paula/SVM

Last four away games:

  • Average of 6.40 points
  • Two assists and six submissions
  • Average of 1.75 received absence
  • Average of 2.75 trips

Opponent: Sport, at Arena Pernambuco

Everton Ribeiro (Flemish) – C$ 8.24

Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo — Photo: Wagner Meier/getty

In the five games as a visitor:

  • Average of 5.40 points
  • One goal and two assists
  • Average of 2.2 absences received
  • Average of 1.80 tripping

Opponent: América-MG, at Independência

Mike (Chapecoense striker) – C$2.31

Mike, from Chapecoense — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF

In the last two games as a visitor:

  • Average of 7.05 points
  • One goal and three other submissions
  • Average of three absences received
  • 1.5 trip average

Opponent: Ceará, at Castelão

Vitinho (Flamengo striker) – C$8.43

Vitinho, from Flamengo — Photo: André Durão / ge

In the last five away games:

  • Average of 7.54 points
  • Two goals and three assists
  • a ball on the crossbar
  • Another five submissions

Opponent: América-MG, at Independência

Aguirre (International coach) – C$ 9.70

Diego Aguirre, from Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

In the last six rounds:

  • Internacional has the second best overall average: 59.22
  • Colorado also has the second best home average: 67.70
  • Second best defense principal average: 13.65
  • Third best sock principal average: 18.45

Opponent: Bahia, in Beira-Rio

Saturday, 25/09
Ceará x Chapecoense
Corinthians x Palmeiras
São Paulo x Atlético-MG

Sunday, 26/09
America-MG x Flamengo
Fluminense x Bragantino
International x Bahia
Youth x Saints
Sport x Fortaleza
Athletic-PR x Guild
Atlético-GO x Cuiabá