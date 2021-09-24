Cartola FC 2021: Atlético-MG, Inter and Flamengo form the basis of Economic Tips #22 for C$93 | tips

Round #21 was a recovery round for the Economic Tips team, who did 75.99 points, won almost five cards and reached the equity of C$ 145.90. For the sequences in this turn over, the low-cost squad set up a lineup in which Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Internacional form the base. The total price is C$93.59.
Colorado is the one with the most representatives: Bruno Mendez, Heitor and coach Diego Aguirre. Atlético-MG appears with Junior Alonso and Zaracho, while Flamengo has Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho.
Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:
- walter (Cuiabá goalkeeper)
- Vanderson (Gremio side)
- Lucas Crispin (half of Fortaleza)
- Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker)
- Mike (Chapecoense striker)
The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.
All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.
Bruno Mendez (International defender) – C$ 6.28
In the five games as home team:
- Average of 4.20 points
- Three SG’s
- Average of 2.6 trips
Opponent: Bahia, in Beira-Rio
Zaracho (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 10.06
In the last five away games:
- Average of 5.68 points
- One goal and seven other submissions
- Average of 3.6 trips
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Junior Alonso (Atletico-MG defender) – C$ 9.07
In the five games as a visitor:
- Average of 5.18 points
- Two SG’s and an average of 1.6 trips
- A goal and a ball on the crossbar
- Four other submissions
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Vanderson (Grêmio side) – C$ 10.52
In the last four games as a visitor:
- Average of 7.55 points
- Two SGs and an average of four trips
- A goal and a ball on the crossbar
- Three other submissions
Opponent: Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada
Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker) – C$6.73
In the last four games as home team:
- Average of 6.55 points
- One goal and two other submissions
- Average of two absences received
- Average of 4.5 trips
Opponent: Bragantino, at Maracanã
Walter (goalkeeper of Cuiabá) – C$6.81
In the last four games as a visitor:
- Average of 8.50 points
- Three SG’s
- Average of five defenses
Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Antônio Accioly
Hector (International side) – C$ 7.28
Last three home games:
- Average of 5.80 points
- Two SG’s and an average of 1.66 trips
- an assistance
Opponent: Bahia, in Beira-Rio
Lucas Crispim (half of Fortaleza) – C$ 8.16
Last four away games:
- Average of 6.40 points
- Two assists and six submissions
- Average of 1.75 received absence
- Average of 2.75 trips
Opponent: Sport, at Arena Pernambuco
Everton Ribeiro (Flemish) – C$ 8.24
In the five games as a visitor:
- Average of 5.40 points
- One goal and two assists
- Average of 2.2 absences received
- Average of 1.80 tripping
Opponent: América-MG, at Independência
Mike (Chapecoense striker) – C$2.31
In the last two games as a visitor:
- Average of 7.05 points
- One goal and three other submissions
- Average of three absences received
- 1.5 trip average
Opponent: Ceará, at Castelão
Vitinho (Flamengo striker) – C$8.43
In the last five away games:
- Average of 7.54 points
- Two goals and three assists
- a ball on the crossbar
- Another five submissions
Opponent: América-MG, at Independência
Aguirre (International coach) – C$ 9.70
In the last six rounds:
- Internacional has the second best overall average: 59.22
- Colorado also has the second best home average: 67.70
- Second best defense principal average: 13.65
- Third best sock principal average: 18.45
Opponent: Bahia, in Beira-Rio
Saturday, 25/09
Ceará x Chapecoense
Corinthians x Palmeiras
São Paulo x Atlético-MG
Sunday, 26/09
America-MG x Flamengo
Fluminense x Bragantino
International x Bahia
Youth x Saints
Sport x Fortaleza
Athletic-PR x Guild
Atlético-GO x Cuiabá