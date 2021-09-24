Caxias doctor resigns after charging coach vaccination and being removed from the games | soccer

The doctor of Caxias, Rafael Lessa, resigned after getting involved in a controversy about vaccination with the coach of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, Rafael Jacques.

In a statement released to the press on Thursday, he stated that he was prevented from working in the club’s games after a request made by the coach and manager Ademir Bertoglio was accepted by the club’s president, Paulo César Santos. In a statement, the club stated that the decisions are always to contemplate “the interests of the institution” (see the full text below).

O The removal would have been motivated after the doctor posted a post on his social networks demanding the technician Rafael Jacques to carry out the vaccination against the coronavirus, a fact that was postponed for a few months by the commander of Caxias.

– I was informed by the president and vice president of the Medical Department of SER Caxias, which was required by the football manager and coach, Rafael Jacques, that I no longer play games for the club. In fact, in the words of Paulo César, to whom I respect, affection and friendship, it was said: “They called me in my hotel room, saw your post with the charge and said they don’t want you to play the games anymore – revealed Lessa in the statement.

1 of 3 Rafael Jacques, Caxias coach — Photo: Luiz Erbes/Caxias Rafael Jacques, coach of Caxias — Photo: Luiz Erbes/Caxias

Rafael Jacques, 46 years old, spent five days in a hospital in Porto Alegre in August this year as a result of Covid-19. At that time, it became public that the technician had not been vaccinated.

The coach and even stayed out of the team’s games in Serie D of the Brazilian Nationals. Since then, the doctor claims to have gone through a very delicate moment of pressure because he defended Jacques’ stay in isolation for a longer period.

– The determination, based on the document and the profile of his hospitalization, that the coach should extend the isolation until completing 20 (twenty) days was received as an affront or a desire to harm the team – lamented Lessa in the note.

2 of 3 Physician Rafael Lessa, from Caxias — Photo: Disclosure/SER Caxias Physician Rafael Lessa, from Caxias — Photo: Divulgação/SER Caxias

The doctor’s resignation is the new chapter of a controversy that began in Caxias months ago and that was made public in recent weeks.

At a press conference on September 16, Jacques was again asked if he had been immunized 45 days after contracting the virus.

– Next (question) – he limited himself to answering.

The technician’s posture motivated the series of posts by the Caxias doctor on Twitter the following day, which made clear his displeasure with the situation.

– I, Rafael Lessa, have no doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines for personal and society protection. I can also say that the department I work with has the same mindset, regardless of our political and party ideology – he wrote.

The Caxias management should manifest itself on the matter this Thursday afternoon. The coach confirmed that he had been vaccinated against Covid-19 when he was questioned by reporter Pedro Petrucci, from Rádio Gaúcha Serra and newspaper Pioneiro, two days later, on September 18th.

– Pedro, I didn’t answer the question because I was focused on the decision. I am vaccinated, day 14 vaccinated and day 18 classified – said Jacques.

Check out the full note published by Caxias:

SER Caxias clarifies that:

1st) The Medical Department of SER Caxias is headed by the Medical Vice President Dr. Aloir Neri de Oliveira;

2º) The non-continuity of Dr. Rafael Lessa Costa is his personal decision;

3rd) The management of SER Caxias’ Medical Department, headed by Dr. Aloir Oliveira, has over the years provided invaluable services to SER Caxias, therefore, it has the full support of the Management in conducting the Medical Department, whether in clinical decisions or in administrative decisions.

4th) The decisions taken by SER Caxias are always prioritizing the greatest and most sacred interests of the Institution, above any other interest of a personal nature, of anyone.

Check out Rafael Jaques’ answers about vaccination:

See the doctor’s Twitter post:

Check out the full note of the doctor from Caxias: