CBF will postpone matches of Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Inter in Brasileirão – 24/09/2021

The coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista, announced that the CBF will postpone the games of Palmeiras, Internacional, Atlético-MG and Flamengo for Brasileirão. The four clubs had players called up for the next three games for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Brazil will face Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, on the 7, 10 and 14 of October.

This time, coach Tite called goalkeeper Weverton, left-back Guilherme Arana, defensive midfielder Edenílson, as well as midfielder Éverton Ribeiro and forward Gabigol. According to Juninho, there was a conversation with the competitions board about the matter.

“We talked to Manoel [Flores], who is the director of competitions. As there are three games on that date in October, the same criteria we adopted on September will be adopted, in relation to clubs that had players called up by us,” said Juninho.

The FIFA date in October will clash with three rounds of the Brasileirão. With so many games postponed and the difficulty of fitting, the CBF is already working with the possibility that the Brasileirão will no longer end on December 5th, as initially planned. The two finals of the Copa do Brasil, in fact, have already been played for after that date, after a rearrangement made in September. This scenario gets easier after FIFA signals that it will probably hold the Club World Cup in February, and not in December.

For clubs that cede players to national teams, postponing matches will pay off damages. The range of embezzlement increases in the South American Qualifiers with the recurring call-up of other important names, such as Uruguayan Arrascaeta and Chilean Isla, for Fla, Paraguayans Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras) and Junior Alonso (Rooster), just to name a few .

Games during the FIFA date of October

FLAMENGO

Red Bull Bragantino (F)

Fortaleza (F)

Youth (C)

ATHLETIC-MG

Chapecoense (F)

Ceará (C)

Saints (C)

PALM TREES

America-MG (F)

Red Bull Bragantino (C)

Bahia (F)

INTERNATIONAL

Ceará (F)

Chapecoense (C)

America-MG (C)