Central Bank approves R$1,000 limit on Pix to avoid financial scams

O central bank promises to implement by October 4 the measures against financial scams fur Pix, instant payments system, which had been announced in August. With this, operations will be limited to a maximum BRL 1,000 from 8 pm to 6 am. The limit can be changed at the customer’s request, as long as it is formally done in the customer service and respects the minimum period of 24 hours for the increase of the value. The measure seeks to prevent the application of immediate blows with values ​​higher than those established. In addition to Pix, restrictions will also apply for DOC, TED and bank slip payments. The goal is to reduce the vulnerability of systems. The Central Bank also formalized two other preventive measures. Financial institutions have until November 16 to adopt daily records of fraud occurrences or attempts to provide services. The idea is for the data to be consolidated monthly and actions can be taken. Within the same period, institutions will have to previously evaluate customers who offer services with machines with immediate payment compensation.

*With information from reporter João Vitor Rocha