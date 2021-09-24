Check out the results of Quina 5665 and Timemania 1692 this Thursday (9/23)

posted on 9/23/2021 7:57 PM / updated on 9/23/2021 8:27 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (23/9), five lotteries: Quina’s 5665 contests; 2330 from Lotofácil; 2277 of the Double Seine; 1692 for Timemania and 510 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 37-43-49-61-66.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 03-22-29-40-42-48 in the first draw; 10-11-14-18-38-47 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 950,000.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$2.2 million, presented the following result: 23-36-43-52-53-69-70. The team of the heart is the Paysandu, from Pará.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 650,000, the Lucky Day had the following result: 05-06-16-17-21-27-31. the lucky month is March. The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4.5 million for those who hit the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-04-05-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-22-23.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: