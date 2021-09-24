China announces that all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal

Getty Images

(Bloomberg) – China’s central bank has announced that all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal and should be banned, the clearest sign yet of its determination to crack down on the sector.

All cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and tether, are not fiat currencies and cannot be circulated on the market, according to a statement published on the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) website.

All transactions related to digital currencies, such as services provided by offshore exchanges to domestic residents, are illicit financial activities, the PBOC said in the statement.

Bitcoin dropped 5.5% on Friday after the announcement of the new guideline, which coincides with tension in global markets increasingly concerned about the debt crisis at real estate developer China Evergrande.

The Chinese government may also be responding to signs that miners are covering up activities to stay in the market.

Vijay Ayyar, Asia-Pacific head of the Luno cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore, said that while the Chinese government has made similar statements in the past, it’s “a slightly nervous environment for cryptocurrencies with recent SEC comments and macro environment with cryptocurrencies news from Evergrande. Therefore, any comment of this nature will cause a sale of risky assets”.

China’s economic planning agency said it was an urgent task to eradicate cryptocurrency mining and that control was important to meeting carbon emission targets.

Investors should expect “an automatic price reaction” to China’s moves to curb bitcoin, said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of cryptocurrency lender Nexus.

“The recent rebound to just under $40,000 has come to an end for now.”

