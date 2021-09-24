China bans cryptocurrency transactions and Bitcoin plummets

China’s national banking institution defined this Friday (24) that all transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal in the country, officially banning the practice for “putting people’s assets in serious danger”.

In an official Q&A post, the People’s Bank of China confirmed not only that payments and transfers involving virtual currencies such as bitcoin are prohibited, but also derivative actions such as creating new tokens and direct conversions.

The action also indicates that foreign exchanges and brokerages were banned from operating in mainland China from online services. Monitoring against these activities will be intensified and investigations related to outside figures working with the sector in the country could be the target of reprisals.

Down

Bitcoin started the day with a devaluation of 3.53%, with a unit worth about US$42,000. The cryptcurrency was already showing bad numbers last week for a variety of reasons, but the latest devaluation appears to have been a reflection of the ban in China.

Bitcoin’s performance over the past seven days.Source: CoinMarketCap

This is not the first action by the local government against cryptocurrencies. In June of this year, bitcoin mining in the country was banned with the closure of local farms to “control financial risks” and reduce consumption of polluting energy sources such as coal. At the same time, China also began promoting a national cryptocurrency.