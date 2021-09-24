China drops Bitcoin by outlawing cryptocurrency trading activities

The cryptocurrency market collapsed this Friday (24) after the Chinese government announced new plans to combat mining and declared illegal all trading activities with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

In an official publication, the Central Bank of China stated that Chinese people and companies that provide technology, marketing and payment services to exchanges that operate outside the country, act illegally and will be investigated in accordance with the law.

Bitcoin (BTC), which opened on Friday hitting the week’s best quote of US$45,000, soon reversed its upward movement and plummeted to US$42,700 in the short span of an hour, a loss of 5%.

China vs Bitcoin

Prices may be reacting to a new tension prevailing among Chinese investors over a new push by China against the cryptocurrency industry. According to journalist Colin Wu, the government has published two reports that detail new plans to crack down on cryptocurrencies.

In the first text, the government focuses on combating mining and outlines plans to increase $0.05 per kilowatt-hour of electricity used by miners who remain in the region.

The second document, published by the Central Bank of China, talks about preventing the cryptocurrency trade. The text states that since trading in cryptocurrencies in the Asian country is prohibited by law, any Chinese person or company that provides technology or any other service to brokers outside the country is acting illegally.

The Central Bank also says that ordinary people who lose money in investing in cryptocurrencies will not be protected by law. “The two documents issued by the Chinese government caused a drop in the cryptocurrency market. The sales were close to US$ 100 million in one hour”, described Colin Wu.

Effects on cryptocurrencies

The BTC’s drop in the last 24 hours has reached 2.8% and the currency is now trading at $42,500, according to CoinMarketCap. The Bitcoin Price Index (IPB) indicates that the asset is found in Brazilian brokerages at R$ 228,000.

The same sudden drop was seen in other cryptocurrencies in the market, such as the Ethereum (ETH) which dropped 7.7% in one hour, going from $3,110 to a day low of $2,870.

Ether’s 6.2% loss in the last 24 hours pushes the currency below its important support of $3,000 and now trades at $2,890.

Other major cryptocurrencies are also down this morning, such as Cardano (-3%), Solana (-7.2%) Binance Coin (-6%), XRP (-7%), and Dogecoin (-7%).