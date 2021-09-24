China urges local governments to prepare for Evergrande’s eventual collapse

Authorities of China are asking local governments to prepare for the eventual collapse of the everlarge, giant of real estate sector which faces serious liquidity problems, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, signaling reluctance to rescue the company and in an attempt to avoid the secondary effects of its crisis.

On Thursday, 23, however, the company’s shares were up 18% on the stock exchange. Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company did not say whether it would make a payment due on this Thursday for a separate bond abroad.

The sources characterized the initiative as “preparing for a possible storm”, arguing that local government agencies and state-owned companies were instructed to intervene only if Evergrande failed to overcome its difficulties in an orderly manner.

According to the sources, local governments were tasked with preventing turmoil and mitigating contagion effects for property buyers and the economy in general, restricting job cuts, for example, a scenario that becomes increasingly likely as the Evergrande’s situation worsens. The incorporated has a series of bonus payments to honor in the coming weeks.

Local governments were also tasked with bringing together groups of accountants and legal experts to examine the finances of Evergrande’s operations in their regions, discuss with local developers the possibility of taking on local real estate projects and create teams to monitor any public disturbances and protests, they say the sources.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC, the Chinese central bank) injected 120 billion yuan (about US$18.6 billion) of resources into the Chinese financial system through 7-day and 14-day reverse repurchase operations on Thursday, according to a statement posted on the PBoC website, in yet another attempt to maintain the liquidity of the banking system amid concerns about Evergrande. On Wednesday, the PBoC had already made a capital injection of the same size.