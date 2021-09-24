China’s Central Bank outlaws all cryptocurrency transactions | Economy

The Central Bank of China decided on Friday (24) that all financial transactions with cryptocurrencies are illegal, which represents an intensification of the repression of this type of operation and trade.

“Commercial activities linked to virtual currencies are illegal financial activities,” China’s BC announced in a statement, which also said this “puts people’s assets in grave danger.”

Bitcoin fell nearly 5% to $42,874 after China’s central bank announced it, according to Reuters.

With the measure, foreign exchanges are prohibited from providing services related to cryptocurrencies to mainland investors via the internet.

The price of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, has fluctuated sharply in recent months. This was in part due to Chinese regulations, which are intended to prevent financial speculation and money laundering.

In May, Chinese authorities had already banned banks and payment firms from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

In its statement, the Central Bank of China warns that those who do not comply with the rules will be “investigated for criminal liability according to the law”, reinforcing the country’s hard line against digital rivals to the government’s issuance of money.

The ruling prohibits all financial activities linked to cryptocurrencies, such as trading in cryptocurrencies, the sale of “tokens”, transactions involving cryptocurrency derivatives and “illegal fundraising”.

China’s Central Bank has stated that in recent years, “trade and speculation in bitcoin and other virtual currencies have spread, altering the economic and financial order, increasing money laundering, illegal fundraising, pyramid schemes and other criminal and illegal activities”.

In June, Chinese authorities reported that more than 1,000 people were detained for profiting from criminal activities to buy cryptocurrencies.