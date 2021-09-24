China’s president’s decision that could affect the entire planet | World

China’s President Xi Jinping announced this week at the United Nations General Assembly that his country will no longer participate in the construction of coal-fired power plants abroad.

“China will increase support to other countries in developing green energy and [de baixa emissão] and will not build new coal-fired energy projects abroad,” the president said in a pre-recorded video.

The change could hamper the future development of coal in the world: more than 70% of the world’s coal-fired power plants currently built depend on Chinese funds, according to data from the International Green Finance Institute, based in Beijing, released by Bloomberg.

In 2020, the Chinese president had already announced that he planned to make China a carbon neutral country by 2060. In his speech at the UN on Wednesday (22), he promised to accelerate efforts in this direction.

“This requires very hard work and we will make every effort to achieve these goals,” he emphasized.

China’s commitment comes a few weeks before the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), to be held in Glasgow in November and which will seek to expand the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Xi’s statements were celebrated by different environmental organizations, although they insisted on the need for measures in the Asian country, the main polluter in the world.

China’s announcement comes after other similar promises from South Korea and Japan and after pressure from the international community.

International environmental organization 350.org said, according to France Presse news agency, Xi’s announcement was “huge” and could signify a “radical change”.

This year there were already signs of that turning point: China, which used to finance coal-fired power plants in other countries through its New Silk Road initiative, did not fund any for the first six months of the year. This was the first time this happened, according to the Bloomberg agency.

Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, called this “a historic tipping point to end fossil fuel, the dirtiest in the world,” according to France Presse.

“China’s pledge shows that irrigation of international public funding for coal is being closed,” she said.

Manish Bapna, chairman of the environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), said in a statement that this “is a big step forward in the long global march towards a healthier, safer world and prosperous”.

“By canceling plans to build dozens of coal-fired power plants, China is making a strong decision towards a cleaner future abroad. This opens the door to bolder climate ambitions for China and other major countries, at home and abroad. outside”.

Despite the good reception of Xi’s message, it is not clear what will happen to projects already underway or already agreed.

Xi also did not refer to the Asian country’s coal-fired power plants, another major concern for the health of the planet. Coal has been the country’s main energy source for decades and its use is increasing.

In fact, in August, the Chinese government was building new plants at more than 60 locations across the country. Many regions even have more than one.

US special climate envoy John Kerry said during a recent visit to China that building more coal-fired power plants “represents a significant challenge to the world’s efforts to deal with the climate crisis.”

China argued that it has the right to do what Western countries have done in the past: free up CO2 to develop its economy and reduce poverty.

As a result of this consumption, the Asian giant’s carbon emissions are not only huge and growing, but surpass those of other countries.

Emissions per person in the Asian country are about half of those in the United States, but its huge population of 1.4 billion and its explosive economic growth put China ahead of any other country.

China became the world’s biggest emitter of CO2 in 2006 and now accounts for more than a quarter of the planet’s global greenhouse gas production.

Experts agree that, if China doesn’t make big reductions in the release of pollutants into the environment, the world won’t be able to win the fight against climate change.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, president of the United States, has pledged to double the country’s funding for the states most affected by climate change.

“This will make the United States a leader in public finance for the climate,” Biden said in his first speech as US president at the UN Assembly.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said he was “excited” by “important” announcements from China and the US, but that much more is needed to combat climate change.

According to a UN report on climate change released in August, ongoing emissions of greenhouse gases could breach an important temperature limit in just over a decade.

The authors also show that a sea level rise of around two meters by the end of this century “cannot be ruled out”.