Chinese authorities ask local governments to prepare for Evergrande’s collapse – 23/09/2021 – Market

Chinese authorities are urging local governments to prepare for a possible collapse of the Evergrande group. The information was released by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday (21), citing officials familiar with the discussions.

The warning about the risk of bankruptcy was interpreted as “preparing for the possible storm”. ​The assessment of experts is that Beijing would not be inclined to save Evergrande, as it would go against its objective of seeking greater financial responsibility from agents in the real estate sector.

Local governments would then be tasked with preventing riots and mitigating the ripple effect on homebuyers and the wider economy, officials said.

Still, the report also points out that the Chinese government should offer some kind of support for the debt restructuring work of the conglomerate.

Evergrande, China’s second-largest real estate developer, has been looking for alternatives to pay interest on dollar-denominated bonds. Part won this Thursday, others next week. Both will default if Evergrande does not pay interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.

Investors fear an Evergrande slump could spill over to lenders, including banks in China and abroad.

According to Bloomberg, amid pressures to contain the risk of contagion to the markets of an eventual bankruptcy of the real estate giant Evergrande, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC, the Chinese BC) injected US$ 17 billion (R$ 89.9 billion). ) in the local financial system, the largest amount contributed since the end of January.

The report says that, before the injection on Thursday, the monetary authority had already offered liquidity to the markets for three consecutive sessions in the previous days, which, in the investors’ view, represents a sign that the local government has been working to calm tempers in the region.

Bloomberg also says that the expectation in the market is that the Chinese government will also announce measures to relax the liquidity required by banks for regulatory reasons.

In the scenario of mismatched information, shares of incorporated companies traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rose about 18% in the session, with bets among agents that Evergrande will manage to avoid a disorderly restructuring of its debt, after one of its subsidiaries negotiated the payment of interest on bonds issued in Renminbi, the Chinese currency.

(Collaborated by Lucas Bombana)