City Hall of Cuiab | Cuiab starts the application of the booster dose against covid-19 in elderly people over 85 years and immunosuppressed and opens a register for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from Monday (27)

Starting next Monday (27), the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 will be started in the elderly over 85 years old who had already completed the vaccination schedule for at least 6 months and the additional dose in immunosuppressed people who ended the vaccination cycle at least 28 days ago, in Cuiabá. The announcement was made by Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro on Thursday (23), after the Ministry of Health sent doses for this purpose. “Out of respect for our seniors, this vaccination will be decentralized, both in the central centers and in the centers distributed in each region of the city”, said the manager. Currently, Cuiabá has 5 central centers and 14 basic health units that offer the vaccine against covid-19.

In addition, the mayor announced two other measures aimed at accelerating the collective immunization process of Cuiabá against the coronavirus. “I’m also authorizing the opening of registrations for teenagers from 12 to 17 years old. And still great news to make people’s lives easier: the second dose vaccination in the 14 basic health units that offer this service will be from 8am to 5pm. In this way, we are advancing in the war against covid-19”, said Pinheiro.

booster dose

After meeting with the coordination of the campaign “Vaccine Cuiabá – your life first”, the mayor decided that to receive the booster dose, as of Monday (27), the elderly over 85 years old will only need to check the vaccination booklet and, if you have already taken the second dose for at least 6 months, you can go to any vaccination point, carrying the booklet and official document with photo to receive your booster dose.

The same procedure must be adopted by immunosuppressed patients, with the exception of the deadline (which is at least 28 days after the completion of the vaccination schedule) and documentation, as the medical report, prescription or medical record that proves that they are part of the group will also be required of immunosuppressed.

Another exception occurs in the case of patients undergoing hemodialysis. As they were vaccinated in clinics where they are already undergoing treatment, this will continue in the new phase of the vaccination campaign.

Importantly, not all people with comorbidities will receive the additional dose, but only immunosuppressed people.

The cases covered are:

– Severe primary immunodeficiency

– Chemotherapy for cancer

– Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) use of immunosuppressive drugs

– People living with HIV/AIDS

– Use of corticosteroids in doses above 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for at least 14 days

– Use of immune response modifying drugs

– Auto inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases

– Patients on hemodialysis

– Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases

Check technical details and which are the immune response modifying drugs in the Technical Note attached to the end of the article

Registration of teenagers

Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro authorized the opening of registration for vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine for all adolescents from 12 to 17 years of age, however, following the order of priority defined by the Ministry of Health. pregnant, postpartum and lactating women, adolescents with permanent disabilities and comorbidities. Next, priority should be given to young people aged 12 to 17 who are deprived of liberty. The list of comorbidities is defined in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO).

Vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities, on the other hand, should only start when the immunization of priority groups and those who need the booster dose is completed.

Expansion of hours in basic units

Also from Monday (27), the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 will be available full time (from 8 am to 5 pm) in the 14 basic health units that offer this service. Are they:

North region

UBS Ilza Terezinha Picolli Pagot

UBS Jardim União/Jardim Florianópolis

UBS Three Bars

Family Clinic (CPA 1)

South region

UBS Tijucal

UBS Stone 90 V and VI

UBS Ohara Park

UBS Jockey Club

Eastern Region

UBS Terra Nova

Pedregal UBS

UBS Dr. Fabio

West Region

UBS New Colorado

UBS Santa Amalia

UBS New Third Party

To take the second dose, it is still necessary to consult the registration on the website cadastro.vacinacuiaba.com.br and print the booking voucher (QR code), which indicates the time and unit in which the person was booked. At the time of vaccination, you must take the printed QR code, official document with photo and the vaccination booklet received in the first dose. If the person has lost the booklet, which has document value, it is necessary to present a police report.

The closing time for vaccination is 5:00 pm, so the last scheduling time is at 4:00 pm.