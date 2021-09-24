Claro reveals that it will launch a new streaming platform on the market

Streaming platforms have been gaining more space among current technologies every day. Now it’s Claro’s turn to inaugurate a new streaming on the market. The information was given by the company’s CEO, Paulo Cesar Teixeira last Tuesday (21).

Speaking at the Telebrasil Panel, Teixeira said that the novelty will have “all TV content on board”. In other words, more than providing exclusive content, the platform will be able to count on live TV channels.

If this is the point of difference, it really is an interesting move by Claro. Being able to follow pay TV on your cell phone, choosing what you want to watch, is something very interesting.

In fact, some streaming platforms are already betting on this idea. In this case, sports and drama programs can already be found in some apps. In Brazil, Globo Play is also capable of providing this experience.

It remains to be seen when Claro’s new streaming platform will hit the market. The CEO also did not reveal whether there will be additional costs for Claro customers or not.

Currently, the telecommunications company’s subscription packages make Claro Now available. Through it, the subscriber has access to 100 different channels and the contents recorded by each one.

More TV on Streaming

Another platform that will also offer live TV content is Star+. The service is offered by the Disney Group, which has already launched Disney+.

Disney’s new streaming platform aims to provide entertainment and sports content. In addition to Disney productions, the service will offer the catalog of other studios, such as:

– FX;

– 20th;

– Century Studios;

– Star Original Productions;

– National Geographic Original Productions;

– ESPN (with live content).

ESPN has sports broadcasts from Libertadores da América. In addition to the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Europa League, Italian League and Argentine Championship.

Subscribers will also be able to follow the Europa Conference League. She is expected to debut on the lineup in her 2021-2022 season.

Several other sports are also included, in addition to football. NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games will be broadcast. The service also offers MMA, Rugby, Tennis, Surfing, MotoGP, cycling, golf and much more. In other words, the schedule is complete for those who love sports content.