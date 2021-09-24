Cláudia Trevisan: ‘Evergrande crisis reflects desire for structural change in China’; read review – Economics

behind the crisis of everlarge there are two government priorities that can structurally change the development model of the China: reducing debt dependence to boost growth and reducing the weight of the real estate sector in the composition of GDP. The question is whether the determination of Beijing authorities will survive the short-term turmoil triggered by the risk of bankruptcy of the country’s second largest real estate developer.

the purpose of Xi Jinping it is to achieve a development model that is sustainable in the long term, with a lower level of indebtedness, greater participation in consumption, expansion of the advanced manufacturing sector and less channeling of resources to developers for the benefit of transforming technologies – not to mention the goal of reducing inequality.

The Chinese president had already made it clear in 2017 that the gigantic real estate market would need to decline: “houses are for living, not for speculation,” he declared at the time. Broadly considered, with its indirect links, the sector accounts for almost 30% of GDP. Without many investment options, many Chinese families have invested in real estate, whose value has risen dramatically in recent decades. According to the Global Property Guide, property prices in China are the fourth highest in Asia, behind only Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, regions that have a per capita income at least four times higher than China’s.

At the end of 2020, Beijing announced measures that restricted the debt capacity of developers. Coupled with Xi’s priorities, the rules have already had an impact on the fate of bank loans. At the end of 2021, the volume of credit granted to the manufacturing and real estate sectors had a similar expansion, close to 15%, compared to the same period in 2020. The curves have diverged since then. At the end of the second quarter, loans to the manufacturing sector registered an expansion of more than 40%, while data to developers grew by less than 10%. Extremely leveraged, Evergrande found it difficult to honor its commitments.

But containing the real estate sector brings numerous political risks for Xi. In China, 90% of families have their own home, one of the highest indexes in the world. No less than 75% of household wealth is tied up in real estate ownership, and few will enjoy seeing their prices plummet. The fate of the sector still has an impact on Brazil and its sales of iron ore, the main product in the export basket since the beginning of 2021.

The reduction in the level of indebtedness also brings threats. Peking University finance professor Michael Pettis says that in order to reduce reliance on plentiful credit as a growth engine, officials in Beijing must be willing to accept a slower pace of growth than what they have considered tolerable so far. “China’s ability to achieve politically determined growth rates requires moral hazard,” he wrote on his blog China Financial Markets.

According to official data, China’s debt as a proportion of GDP grew 23.6 percentage points in 2020 alone and ended the year at 270.1%.

Xi may be increasingly looking to the long term. The regulatory onslaught that took tens of billions of dollars in market value from tech giants and decimated the lucrative private tutor sector seems to indicate that Beijing officials are more willing to accept negative side effects from their strategies. The outcome of the Evergrande crisis will show how far Xi is willing to go.

*EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BRAZIL-CHINA BUSINESS COUNCIL AND FORMER CORRESPONDENT OF THE ESTADÃO IN WASHINGTON AND BEIJING