Cloned photo and false proposal: CBF interim president makes police report for cybercrime | soccer

The dispute for power in the CBF became a police case. This week, the interim president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues, registered a police report in which he informed that he was a victim of a virtual crime.

One person improperly used Rodrigues’ photo in a WhatsApp account and contacted the presidents of state football federations trying to pass himself off as the interim president of the CBF.

Contact was first made by text message and then by voice call. In the conversation, the person asked for a checking account number to make a bank deposit. The interlocutors realized that it was not Ednaldo Rodrigues and ended the call.

– They used a photo from when I was president of the federation [Bahiana]. They said they would put money in these people’s accounts to vote against Rogério [Caboclo]. I don’t know what this person wants with that – Ednaldo Rodrigues declared to ge.

Next Wednesday (29th), the General Assembly of the CBF, formed by the presidents of the 27 state federations, will meet to decide the punishment of the removed president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo. He is accused of moral and sexual harassment.

1 of 2 Ednaldo Rodrigues, interim president of the CBF — Photo: Tamires Fukutani Ednaldo Rodrigues, interim president of the CBF — Photo: Tamires Fukutani

Although the person was identifying himself as the interim president of the CBF, some officials who were contacted claim to be someone else. One of them, when talking to the man, said that he recognized the voice of the former secretary general of the CBF, Marco Antonio Teixeira, current ally of Rogério Caboclo.

Another claims that the phone number was already registered in his phonebook as “Marco Antônio Teixeira” since the time he was part of the organization’s staff.

The two – Teixeira and Caboclo – deny having any involvement with the story. The notes that the two sent to the report are reproduced at the end of the report.

Warned of the situation, Ednaldo Rodrigues himself sent a message to the WhatsApp group of the presidents of the state federations to warn of the attempted coup. Received supportive and sympathetic responses.

In the message he sent to the presidents of the federations, Rodrigues mentioned that the contact could have been made by Marco Antonio Teixeira at the behest of the president who was removed from the organization, Rogério Caboclo.

2 of 2 Rogério Caboclo, president away from CBF — Photo: WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Rogério Caboclo, retired CBF president — Photo: WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Marco Antonio Teixeira is Ricardo Teixeira’s uncle, with whom he has been at a break for over ten years, and has been one of Rogério Caboclo’s main interlocutors in contact with other top hats. He has already been seen circulating in the same hotel where the presidents of the state federations stay in Rio, where Caboclo’s lawyers and advisers also stay.

In the police report that he registered with the virtual police station of the Civil Police State Secretariat of the Government of Rio de Janeiro, Ednaldo Rodrigues did not mention the names of Marco Antonio Teixeira or Rogério Caboclo – he only provided the number from which the messages and calls came, and images that show your photo being misused.

– I cannot say that it was Marco Antonio Teixeira, but some people said that it was. I registered the occurrence, took to the police all the reports I received – declared Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Caboclo was accused of sexual harassment and psychological harassment by a CBF employee. The organization’s Ethics Committee, which initially suggested a 15-month punishment and dismissed the harassment charge, last week changed its understanding, recognized the harassment and increased the punishment to 21 months of suspension. Caboclo denies the charges.

In a statement, the defense of Rogério Caboclo stated:

– The president of CBF, Rogério Caboclo, is unaware of the case narrated by the report. And once again it is strange that such unusual narratives emerge just before the General Assembly vote. Caboclo clarifies that Marco Antônio Teixeira never worked for him. There is no formal relationship between them, nor friendship, but just an identity of thoughts about the sad situation the CBF is going through today with the coup that is underway to remove a legitimately elected president from office. The president of CBF is the most interested in having the case investigated and fully clarified by the competent authorities.

Marco Antonio Teixeira sent the following note to the report: