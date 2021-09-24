Coach Fabio Cannavaro does not return to China and negotiates termination with Guangzhou Evergrande | international football

Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro did not return to China as planned and remains in Italy, while negotiating his contract termination with Guangzhou Evergrande, according to the newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, citing the Chinese website Sohu as a source.

1 of 1 Fabio Cannavaro Tianjin Quanjian — Photo: Reproduction/Sina.com Fabio Cannavaro Tianjin Quanjian — Photo: Reproduction/Sina.com

Guangzhou faces risk of stampeding players and other professionals due to crisis of its main shareholder, the real estate company Evergrande. The team, winner of eight Chinese titles in the last ten years, has five Brazilians in the cast: Fernandinho Conceição, Ricardo Goulart, Alan, Aloísio and Elkeson, the last three naturalized Chinese.

Learn about the current situation in Chinese football

Understand the effects of the crisis on Evergrande

Also according to “Gazzetta”, Cannavaro has a contract until the end of 2023, with a net salary of 12 million euros a year. The Chinese club has not yet officially announced the future of the former Italian defender, voted best player in the world by FIFA in 2006, the year he led Italy in winning the German Cup. Cannavaro has been running Guangzhou since 2017.