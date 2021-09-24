Coca-Cola announces women-only job openings in Alagoas and two other states

Aiming to increase the number of women in the beverage industry, Solar Coca-Cola, the second largest manufacturer of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil, is offering more than 150 exclusive places for women in the states of Alagoas, Bahia and Sergipe. The initiative is part of the #EuIncluo movement, created by the company to promote actions that encourage the increase of female presence and protagonism in all areas of the company.

The opportunities are aimed at all levels of knowledge and include roles such as Human Resources coordinator, Occupational Safety engineer, delivery driver, delivery assistant, sales promoter, marketing analyst, valet parking, among others. The selection also extends to positions that traditionally have a male majority, such as: dispatch assistant, driver, forklift operator, among others. For more information about the vacancies and prerequisites necessary for candidacy, interested parties can access the portal: www.solarbr.com.br/trabalhe-conosco.

Solar Coca-Cola has developed actions aimed at stimulating and expanding gender diversity within its workforce. For this, in addition to providing exclusive opportunities for women, the company is also developing partnerships that will enable the qualification of these professionals and investing in actions aimed at providing the necessary support for its employees, such as: increasing maternity leave to 180 days , the inclusion of breastfeeding rooms in manufacturing units, the creation of Pregnant Women Monitoring programs, among other initiatives.

As a result of these actions, from December 2020 to July 2021, Solar had a growth of 16% of women working in the operating environment in the company’s units. Currently, more than 20% of women hold leadership positions at Solar. In the corporate area, 58% of employees are women. Also in the corporate area, 45% of the leadership is female.

About Solar Coca-Cola

Listing among the 20 largest manufacturers in the world and occupying the second position as the largest manufacturer of the Coca-Cola system in the country, Solar Coca-Cola has more than 12 thousand employees and has 9 factories spread throughout the Northeast and in Mato Grosso. Within that territory, the company is responsible for the production and distribution of more than 150 Coca-Cola products.