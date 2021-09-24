Coca-Cola FEMSA opens more than 60 job openings for various positions

Coca-Cola FEMSA job openings have several benefits and cover several sectors. Sign up for free.

THE Coca-Cola FEMSA has opened more than 60 job openings from to different regions of the country, but mainly to the state of São Paulo. Opportunities span multiple areas and require different levels of education and specialization.

Part of the Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola FEMSA is a company dedicated to the transport and packaging of branded products. She is responsible for the distribution of drinks throughout the national territory, employing thousands of people.

Coca-Cola FEMSA job vacancies

Check out some of the vacancies at Coca-Cola FEMSA:

Sales assistant;

District Attorney;

Delivery Driver;

Delivery Assistant;

Operational Assistant;

Beer and Alcohol Trade Executive;

Sales promoter;

Information Analyst Mr;

Seller PI;

Salesman;

Merchandising Supervisor;

Purchasing and Financial Analysis Coordinator;

Machine operator;

Production supervisor;

Administrative assistant;

Automation Analyst;

Refrigeration Mechanic;

Delivery Driver;

Planning Specialist;

Market Asset Maintenance Technician;

Information Technology Analyst.

Opportunities can be modified at any time according to the company’s demands.

Benefits of Coca-Cola FEMSA

According to Coca-Cola FEMSA, contracted employees will have the following benefits:

Health care;

Dental care;

Credit cooperative;

Profit sharing or profit sharing;

Refectory;

Life insurance;

Transportation vouchers;

Discount on products;

Food stamps.

How to apply for jobs at Coca-Cola FEMSA

To compete for job openings at Coca-Cola FEMSA, simply register for free and online at the company’s selection website. The professional will be required to complete an online form with their personal data. Remember to attach your resume with your qualifications.

It was not informed about how Coca-Cola FEMSA will choose candidates with the profiles considered to be the most suitable. It is possible for interviews, tests and dynamics to be carried out.