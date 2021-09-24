Coldplay and BTS are together in the joyous “My Universe”; listen

“My Universe”, the long-awaited partnership between the Coldplay it’s the BTS, was released in the early hours of today (24) – listen to the full track above.

The song, which carries a cheerful mood characteristic of the two groups’ recent work, will be part of Coldplay’s next album, music of the Spheres. The album is scheduled to debut in October 15th.

Although they haven’t collaborated before, BTS and Coldplay had already exchanged praise and messages on social media. In February, the Korean septet covered the classic “Fix You” Coldplay, in his presentation on the MTV Unplugged.

On the same day, the British responded to the cover with a tweet that said “Gorgeous” in Korean, and even had a dedication from the five members of Coldplay: “With love, C, G, W & J“.

More recently, the seven members of BTS were interviewed by Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, talking about the group’s meteoric success and their mission to carry a positive message to fans.

The partnership caps a spectacular year for the septet – including a 10-week reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, America’s biggest hit chart, with the “Butter” phenomenon.

BTS also collaborated this year with rapper Meghan Thee Stallion (in a remix of “Butter”), with the singer Ed Sheeran (who wrote “Permission to Dance” for the group), and with the pop icon Elton John (which appeared in the special video for this last track).