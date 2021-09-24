Collection sums R$ 146.4 billion, increases by 7.25% in real terms and breaks record for August | Economy

The Federal Revenue reported on Thursday (23) that the collection of taxes, contributions and other federal revenues reached BRL 146.463 billion In August.

The result is record for the month of august, according to the Revenue. The historical series of the agency, updated by inflation, begins in 1995. With this, the result represents the highest collection for the month in 27 years.

In comparison with the same month last year, when the collection was R$ 136.556 billion (amount already corrected for inflation), there was real increase of 7.25%.

federal collection Result for the months of August (values ​​corrected by IPCA) Source: Federal Revenue

The Internal Revenue Service points out that the result is related to the improvement in economic indicators, atypical collection of taxes, in addition to a reduction in tax offsets by companies with tax credits.

The tax authorities pointed out, for example, that last month industrial production rose 1.78% and the services sector grew 17.8%.

You unusual collections totaled approximately R$ 5 billion. The compensations, which in July totaled BRL 19.718 billion, dropped to BRL 13.509 billion last month.

Despite the growth registered in August this year, the numbers from the Internal Revenue Service show that the collection has been slowing down in recent months. In July, for example, growth had been much higher: 35.47%. (see below)

FEDERAL COLLECTION In %, compared to the same month of the previous year Source: Federal Revenue

In the first eight months of this year, according to official data, the federal tax revenue totaled BRL 1.199 trillion.

In values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled R$ 1.232 trillion (a new record), which represents a real increase of 23.53% compared to the same period last year (R$ 997.785 billion).

According to the Revenue, the increase in collection this year can be explained mainly by non-recurring factors, such as extraordinary collections of 29 billion of IRPJ/CSLL in this year’s partial, against R$ 2.8 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The increase in collection also happened despite the compensation made by companies in their payment of taxes having advanced 30% in the first eight months of this year, to R$ 136.566 billion, against R$ 104.985 billion in the same period last year.