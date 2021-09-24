Commission approves basic text of administrative reform; deputies vote highlights

After comings and goings, the administrative reform advanced in the Chamber, with the possibility of a private partnership for the execution of public services, full retirement for police officers and with the provision of temporary contracts of up to 10 years in duration. The base text of the report by Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA) was approved by 28 votes to 18 in the special commission, this Thursday (23).

Deputies will vote on the 21 highlights – requests for changes to the main text. After this phase, the PEC goes to the plenary of the Chamber, where it needs the support of at least 308 deputies in two rounds to reach the Senate. The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) sent to Congress by the government last year provides for a reformulation in the State’s HR, with new rules for hiring, promoting and dismissing public employees.

The approved text brings the possibility of cutting the working hours and salaries of civil servants by up to 25%, but it conditions the measure to the specific situation: “Scenario of fiscal crisis, as an alternative to the adoption of a more drastic one, the dismissal of permanent civil servants” , says Maia’s report.

The proposal was criticized by the opposition, which tried to block the vote since Wednesday when the session extended to close to midnight and ended up being suspended. This obstruction contradicted the rapporteur, who ended up resuming points from previous versions, such as article 37-A, which allows for partnerships between governments and the private sector for the execution of public services.

The provision defines that the Union, States and municipalities may, “in the form of the law, sign instruments of cooperation with bodies and entities, public and private, for the execution of public services, including sharing the physical structure and the use of human resources of individuals, with or without financial compensation”.

The versions presented by the rapporteur were also reasons for criticism from the left. “It was a hell of a mess, we closed the meeting (on Wednesday) and here we are again. Now, for half an hour or so, a new report. A new report that substantially changes the text that we have been enjoying until now. And it is not possible, for the strengthening of democracy, for the transparency of what happens in this Commission”, said the leader of the PSOL, Talíria Petrone (RJ), criticizing the resumption of article 37-A.

The approved text allows the Union, States and municipalities to sign temporary contracts, through an impersonal and simplified selection process, for a maximum period of ten years. This type of hiring is forbidden to typical careers in the State. These positions, unparalleled in the private sector, will be, according to the text, those linked to the maintenance of the tax and financial order, regulation, inspection, government management, budget preparation, State intelligence, control, public advocacy, public defenders and the institutional performance of the Public Ministry and the Legislative and Judiciary Powers.

The end of “hangings” was also approved, such as vacations of more than 30 days for new entrants, members of the Courts and Boards of Auditors and holders of jobs or public functions of the direct and indirect public administration of the Union, States, District Federal and municipalities and also to the heads of the bodies and entities that make up the respective structure. Judges and the top of the Public Ministry were left out of this rule and will be able to maintain, for example, a 60-day vacation.

This inclusion can happen in the plenary of the Chamber, through highlights, the rapporteur even said that his vote will be in favor of it.

The text also establishes that, when the server has an unsatisfactory performance, it will be evaluated by a collegiate. Two consecutive unsatisfactory evaluations or three interspersed will be enough to open the administrative process. “Who is afraid of performance evaluation?”, asked the reporter. “We have to move in that direction. The evaluation is not only made to punish, but also to evaluate the good”.

Some of the benefits nullify part of the rules created by the Social Security reform approved in 2019, such as full retirement for police officers and prison and socio-educational agents, with the same adjustments guaranteed to assets, who have entered their careers until November 2019. The rapporteur also extended to these categories the possibilities for spouses or partners to receive pension for death if the professional dies in service.

Main points of the reform:

Permission for the Union, States and municipalities to carry out temporary contracts for a period of 10 years;

Resumption of full retirement for police officers;

Possibility of a private partnership for the execution of public services by states and municipalities;

Possibility of 25% reduction in working hours and salaries of employees in case of economic crisis;

Cutting of “hangings” for employees of the direct and indirect public administration, occupants of elective positions, members of the Courts of Auditors, the Public Ministry and the Public Defender’s Office;

Opening of administrative proceeding against server after two consecutive unsatisfactory evaluations or three interspersed;

Definition of typical careers in the State.

