Companies with shares on B3 lose R$800 billion of market value in 3 months and the total is below R$5 quarter | Economy

Between June 7th and September 20th, the market value of all 412 companies with shares in B3 was reduced by around R$800 billion, dropping below R$5 trillion for the first time in six months. This is what a study conducted by Economatica obtained exclusively by g1 points out.

According to the survey, on September 17th, the market value of the entire Brazilian stock exchange was R$4.99 trillion – it was the first time since April 7th that it was below R$5 trillion.

On September 20, the sum of the market value of companies listed on the B3 dropped even further, to R$4.87 trillion, the lowest since March 29, when it totaled R$4.93 trillion.

The highest market value of B3 in 2021 was reached on June 7, when it reached BRL 5.67 trillion. In other words, between June 7th and September 20th, the market value of the Brazilian stock exchange fell by 14.1%.

Ibovespa concentrates 83.4% of all B3

Also according to Economatica, in September, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, concentrates 83.4% of the entire market value of B3. Its portfolio includes 87 among more than 400 companies with shares traded and totals R$4.11 trillion.

Although it is the main index, the Ibovespa was in fifth position among the five most representative by market value.