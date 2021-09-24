Conmebol opens the process and may cause embezzlement in the eventual end of Libertadores

O Flamengo may have the embezzlement of an important piece, if you confirm the classification for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol. It is the defender Léo Pereira, sent off against the Barcelona this Wednesday, at Maracanã.

This is because Conmebol opened a disciplinary process against the player, who received a direct red card after elbowing his opponent in the face in the 43rd minute of the second half.

He will serve automatic suspension and is out of the game for the return match, next Wednesday (29), in Guayaquil, at 9:30 pm (GMT), which will be broadcast LIVE on FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

In addition, based on article 16.1 B of the entity’s discipline code, the athlete may be suspended for at least two games for violent conduct, if so decided by the court, which would take him out of an eventual final.

Referee Andrés Cunha justified the expulsion in the match scoresheet as follows:

“The player number 4 of Flamengo, Leonardo Pereira, was expelled in the 88th minute for violent conduct. With the ball stopped and before a corner, he applied a blow with his elbow against the neck of a rival. He was not warned and accepted the decision. ”, says the document.

The club has until next Tuesday (28) to send the defender’s defense.

As they won the first leg at Maracanã by 2-0, the team led by Renato Gaúcho is classified until they lose by a goal difference or by two goals, as long as they score at least one. A 2-0 defeat takes the decision to penalties.



