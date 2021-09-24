Corinthians and Nike honor women in campaign for the new shirt

Corinthians and Nike started today (23) the campaign to publicize the new third shirt of the Parque São Jorge club. The uniform in purple, black and gold will honor the women who, according to Alvinegro, represent 53% of the fans. The action calls the Corinthians to send audios until tomorrow singing the songs of Timão.

The new Corinthians shirt has not yet been officially released, but photos of the model have already been featured on the internet. After more than a decade, the club and the American company are again using the purple color on Alvinegro’s shirts, which will be used until the end of the São Paulo Championship next season.

“Respecting the mines is more than an obligation: it’s action. At Corinthians, they make up 53% of the fans. They take to the stands the pride of believing in themselves. Courage, determination. To celebrate the launch of the club’s 3 shirt – inspired by them and dedicated to them – Nike and Corinthians want to hear the women’s voices that, when they come together, go into their souls.

The proposal of both the club and its sports material supplier is to engage the female audience on social networks. The audios sent by the fans through the website (nike.com/corinthians) will be used in the games at the Neo Química Arena and also at the Fazendinha stadium, in Parque São Jorge.